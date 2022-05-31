Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza Update

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Local law enforcement is getting some new faces Wednesday after a multi-agency graduation. 22 of these graduates are going to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), eight of them to the Reno Police Department, four to the Sparks Police Department, two to the Reno Fire Department (RFD), one to the University Police Department, and one to Washoe County Juvenile Services. The two graduates headed towards RFD are part of the department's investigation team.

RENO, NV ・ 20 HOURS AGO