Nevada State

Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza Update

By Denise Wong
KOLO TV Reno
 2 days ago

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As we remember the sacrifices of our fallen...

KOLO TV Reno

Hot days means donations to Boys & Girls Clubs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Mining Association kicked off its seventh annual Hope for Heat campaign on Memorial Day in which it donates money to Boys & Girls Clubs of Truckee Meadows, Elko, Winnemucca, and southern Nevada. The donations are based on high temperatures through Labor Day in Reno, Elko...
RENO, NV
New faces coming to 6 northern Nevada law enforcement agencies following graduation

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Local law enforcement is getting some new faces Wednesday after a multi-agency graduation. 22 of these graduates are going to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), eight of them to the Reno Police Department, four to the Sparks Police Department, two to the Reno Fire Department (RFD), one to the University Police Department, and one to Washoe County Juvenile Services. The two graduates headed towards RFD are part of the department's investigation team.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Gardnerville man killed in Lake Tahoe crash

GLENBROOK, Nev. (KOLO) -A Gardnerville man died May 21 in a rollover crash in the Glenbrook area, the Nevada State Police said Wednesday. Daniel Wayne Lopez, 56, was partially ejected in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene. The NSP responded to the crash about 3:45 p.m. on May...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
Las Vegas to save 10 billion gallons of water with new plan amid megadrought

Millions of people in southern California are facing new water restrictions thanks to a megadrought crippling the Southwest. But southern Nevada has been conserving water for years. The area’s latest move is to tear out all non-functional grass to save nearly 10 billion gallons of water. CBS News senior environmental correspondent Ben Tracy reports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Multiple arrests made at southern Nevada waterways over Memorial Day weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office had a busy Memorial Day weekend on southern Nevada waterways, making over 40 arrests. Throughout the weekend, waterway deputies made 35 arrests for reckless operation of a watercraft, five arrests for operating a watercraft under the influence, and one for false reporting to law enforcement.
Fox5 KVVU

Real-life Top Gun training happens in Northern Nevada

Law enforcement targets unsafe drivers during Summer's "100 Deadliest Days" Law enforcement is teaming up across Southern Nevada for an enforcement campaign over the Memorial Day weekend. Their goal is to get unsafe drivers off the roads and prevent fatal crashes. Updated: 6 hours ago. Travelers flying the friendly skies...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Plan for Nevada utility transmission line drawing comments

LAS VEGAS - The federal Bureau of Land Management is collecting public comment until Wednesday on a big north-south electricity transmission project that Nevada’s main utility says is a key to its plan for a statewide renewable energy network. The Greenlink West project would stretch about 350 miles to...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Petco helps vaccinate Las Vegas Valley dogs

UPDATE - 8:53 A.M. The Animal Foundation confirmed registration is now full. Look for more opportunities in the future. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new initiative from Petco is helping get your dog vaccinated. Petco is providing one million free pet vaccines to families across the country. This Saturday...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KSNB Local4

Ashley Scoggin commits to UNLV

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Nebraska guard Ashley Scoggin has committed to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The announcement was made by UNLV’s head coach Lindy La Rocque. Scoggin spent two seasons with the Huskers and started in all 40 games she played. Scoggin scored 346 points in...
LINCOLN, NE
The Nevada Independent

In pro-choice Nevada, obscure law sends women to prison for late-term pregnancy loss

Nevada is a firmly pro-choice state with the protections from Roe v. Wade enshrined in state law and the majority of Nevadans consistently polling in favor of reproductive rights. But it’s the only state in the country that can imprison people for terminating a pregnancy under certain circumstances, according to Laura FitzSimmons, the Carson City-based lawyer now representing Frazier pro bono. The post In pro-choice Nevada, obscure law sends women to prison for late-term pregnancy loss appeared first on The Nevada Independent.

