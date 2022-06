COLUMBIA, S.C. — Meteorological summer begins on June 1st and lasts through the end of August. This period of the year is by-far the hottest stretch that we go through. Before we get into the summer let's talk about the Spring and what we saw here in the Midlands. Overall, temperatures ran above normal. The average temperature for the season ran right around 2 degrees above where it should have been. Looking at our rainfall, the Midlands saw right around the average amount.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO