ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rangers’ signature toughness has earned them date with Lightning, history

By Larry Brooks
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. — These are the Rangers doing what they have done best since October, confounding just about everyone but themselves while continuing to push limits and defying common wisdom.

These are the Rangers climbing the NHL beanstalk.

The mighty two-time defending champion Lightning are next. The task of doing to Tampa Bay what the playoff-tough Islanders could not do either of the last two years is a daunting one, but the Blueshirts are about as undaunted as any group you’d ever meet.

That is both the genesis and result of staring down playoff extinction five times in the last 10 games, thrice against the Penguins and twice against Carolina. That is the mindset that propelled the Rangers’ emphatic 6-2 Game 7 victory here over the ’Canes on Monday that clinched a ticket to the conference final that will commence at the Garden on Wednesday.

“We definitely want to keep this momentum going into the next round,” said Adam Fox, the defending Norris winner who is playing at the highest level of his career. “We do have bigger goals, but this obviously is a huge accomplishment for our team.”

This was a Blueshirt tour de force in which the power play struck twice within the opening 8:00 for a 2-0 lead; Igor Shesterkin turned in yet another outstanding performance; and Jacob Trouba delivered yet another momentum-defining huge hit by legally blasting Seth Jarvis out of the game early in the first.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i9KAc_0fvK2e2I00
The Rangers celebrate their Game 7 win over the Hurricanes on Monday.
Corey Sipkin

The Rangers never truly allowed the ’Canes to get to their game en route to a 4-0 lead early in the third period in this hockey fortress that was overrun by the Rangers and a strong, loud contingent of fans wearing Blue. They handled the forecheck, they worked down low in the offensive zone. The Kids were peppy. The victors blocked 25 shots — five by Trouba — against nine for the vanquished.

Black-and-Blueshirts, The Sequel.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cWVgg_0fvK2e2I00
Rangers roll into conference finals with Game 7 win over Hurricanes

This was the second time within the last 10 years that the Rangers won a Game 7 on the road after the home team had won the first six matches of a series. Kreider was in the lineup for the first one, too, the 2013 first round against the Caps in which he had an assist on Arron Asham’s game-opening goal in the Blueshirts’ 5-0 victory in D.C.

And of course Kreider — who is at a combined 60 goals on the year after scoring twice in this one — is of course the lone Ranger remaining from the 2015 team that was upset by ascending Tampa Bay in a seven-game series capped by the Lightning’s 2-0 victory at the Garden.

“It’s different because all of a sudden I’m the old guy,” said the 31-year-old winger. “But obviously there are some similarities.

“I kind of referred to us as cockroaches, because we didn’t go away. That’s kind of ingrained in the culture of every good team I’ve ever been on here.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LuzDN_0fvK2e2I00
Igor Shesterkin makes a save during Game 7.
Corey Sipkin

That 2015 series was the one in which Marty St. Louis and Ryan Callahan opposed each other but somehow in the wrong uniforms. The franchises are tied together by that captains trade and by the one at the 2018 deadline in which Ryan McDonagh and J.T. Miller were sent to Tampa Bay for what amounted to a negligible return.

Miller is no longer a member of the Lightning but McDonagh is part of the core of the Lightning team that has won 10 straight playoff series, a mark equaled by the 1956-60 Canadiens and exceeded by only the 1976-79 Canadiens, who won 13 straight, and the 1980-84 Islanders, who won 19 straight series en route to four consecutive Cups.

This is the caliber of opponent the Blueshirts will now confront. The caliber of goaltender they will face in this one will be far different than the first two rounds, to state the obvious. It will be Andrei Vasilevskiy, not Antti Raanta, not Pyotr Kochetkov, not Louis Domingue, not Casey DeSmith, not Tristan Jarry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aXwfs_0fvK2e2I00
The Rangers now have a chance at history.
Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

“He is the best goalie in the world right now,” said Shesterkin, who made 37 saves in this one and has gone 7-3 with a .939 save percentage and 2.09 GAA after being pulled for the second consecutive time in Pittsburgh in Game 4 of the first round. “I think it will be a good battle.”

Access the Rangers beat like never before

Join Post Sports+ for exciting member-only features , including real-time texting with Mollie Walker about the inside buzz on the Rangers.

tRY IT NOW

The Rangers will be challenging and will be challenged by history.

And by greatness.

Who knows if this is going further? Who knows if this team could pull off what would be considered one of the most massive upsets in semifinal/conference final history? The 1979 Ooh-La-La team finished 25 points behind the Islanders before pulling their shocking six-game victory in the semis. But those were the Islanders BG — Before Goring.

The Rangers and Lightning each recorded 110 points during the season. The Blueshirts had the edge in victories 52-51 but the reason they have home ice is because of their 44-39 edge in regulation-time victories. The Rangers were also 3-0-1 in the season series. Still, in this instance the numbers do seem to lie.

We will find out, though, won’t we? We will find out whether these Rangers can be giant-killers in this date with history toward the top of the beanstalk. We know they won’t back down.

Comments / 1

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning forward Ross Colton’s ‘disdain’ for the Rangers runs deep

NEW YORK — Lightning forward Ross Colton’s “disdain” for the New York Rangers started when he was a kid growing up in New Jersey rooting for the rival Devils. Colton remembers the 30-minute NJ Transit train rides with his older brother, Robert, to Newark to watch Devils home games at the Prudential Center, including New Jersey’s Eastern Conference final win over the Rangers in 2012.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Tampa Bay Lightning Have No Reason to Panic Following Loss to Rangers

Following a 6-2 loss to the New York Rangers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final, the Tampa Bay Lightning seemed to lose sight of the things that have made them so successful in the postseason the last two years. Leaving shooting lanes wide open from the point, defensive breakdowns and sloppy turnovers leading to odd-man rushes were just a few of the things they struggled with on Wednesday night. Quite simply, it was a mess. That doesn’t mean that the sky is falling or that the series is over after just one game because, in fact, it was just one game. This is a familiar hole Tampa has dug for themselves in the past, but not one so drastic that they can’t find a way out of it.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
markerzone.com

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL PREVIEW: LIGHTNING VS RANGERS

After a 14-goal Game 1 in the Western Conference Final, the Eastern Conference Final is set to kick off their own Game 1 tonight at 8pm. We expect a much different series than what we've seen so far out west. Whereas the West is high flying offense, the East can be better described as world-class goaltending. The big story heading into Game 1 is that of the goal crease.
TAMPA, FL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Wild not expected to sign 2018 first-round pick Filip Johansson

Though it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise with the deadline set for Wednesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic confirmed that the Minnesota Wild are not going to sign Filip Johnasson. The 2018 first-round pick will become an unrestricted free agent, and the Wild will receive a compensatory pick in this year’s draft, which will be 56th overall.
NHL
Reuters

Resilient Rangers back from the brink as Lightning look to strike

NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - Back from the brink of five elimination games, the resilient New York Rangers say they are battle-tested ahead of the Eastern Conference Final against reigning champion Tampa Bay Lightning. Down three games to one in their best-of-seven first round against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Post-season Send Off: Kevin Fiala

Forward had a career year but has an uncertain future in Minnesota as offseason begins. By almost any measure, Kevin Fiala just wrapped up one of the finest individual seasons in Wild history. Fiala's 33 goals marked the first time in his NHL career he reached the 30-goal plateau, and...
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Mcdonagh
Person
Antti Raanta
Person
Jacob Trouba
Person
Pyotr Kochetkov
Person
Tristan Jarry
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Person
Casey Desmith
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
34K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy