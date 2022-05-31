ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha residents evacuated as massive blaze burns at chemical company

By Patrick Reilly
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vPOJy_0fvK2d9Z00

Residents of Omaha have been asked to evacuate their homes after a massive fire erupted at a chemical company near the city’s downtown area, officials said.

Dense plumes of black smoke were visible for miles above the city as at least 50 firefighters continued to fight the 3-alarm blaze at the Nox Crete facility near 20th Street and Center Street, KETV reported .

Just before 9 p.m. responders urged those living between 13th and 20th Street from Leavenworth Street to Martha Street, after having previously been advised to shelter in place. Officials asked those who were not immediately able to evacuate to stay in their homes with windows and doors shut.

The fire forced the city’s 13th Street Little Bohemia district to shut down. By 9:30 p.m., over 2,500 customers were without power in the area, according to the Omaha Public Power District.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P18uY_0fvK2d9Z00
Smoke billows during a fire at a chemical plant in Omaha.
via REUTERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ZtQc_0fvK2d9Z00
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire as smoke billows at a chemical plant.
via REUTERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SgQJ4_0fvK2d9Z00
The fire department first received a call about the fire just before 7 p.m.
via REUTERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27vzKP_0fvK2d9Z00
A man sprays down the roof of a neighboring building while also filming the scene of a three-alarm fire in Omaha, Neb.
AP

No injuries have been reported, however, firefighters said they expect to work deep into the night to fully extinguish the blaze.

The fire department first received a call about the fire just before 7 p.m., Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said. Firefighters arrived on scene and had difficulty accessing the fire.

Firefighters then pulled back knowing the site contained chemicals and propone. Multiple explosions rocked the area between 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., as the propane tanks were struck with part of the building that collapsed, according to KETV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bj2h8_0fvK2d9Z00
Flames shoot up at the scene of a three-alarm fire at Nox-Crete, Inc., in Omaha, Neb.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vcvMK_0fvK2d9Z00
Firefighters arrived on scene and had difficulty accessing the fire.
via REUTERS

Nox Crete produces several chemical products, including form coating, liquid floor hardeners, joint fillers, curing and sealing compounds, water repellents and much more, according to its website .

Right across the Missouri River in County Bluffs Iowa, emergency officials told residents that smoke from the fire poses no toxicity risk for residents.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Business
Local
Nebraska Business
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Fitzpatrick
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
34K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy