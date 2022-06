Does prosperity have to be a zero-sum game? Join us for a spirited, cross-sector discussion between three change agents who see economic growth as the pathway toward a more equitable Philadelphia. Michael Forman, CEO of FS Investments and co-founder of the Equity Alliance, labor leader and Equity Alliance co-founder Ryan Boyer, and Philadelphia City Councilmember Maria Quiñones-Sánchez will discuss and debate how Philly can grow…and prosper.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO