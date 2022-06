Slack is a tool that's supposed to make communicating at work more efficient. A new study, however, is saying it's making things harder for workers. Many of us have been working from home for the last two years and have learned to virtually communicate in lieu of in-person interaction. Through tools like Slack, concise messages can quickly be sent to colleagues thus helping to keep email inboxes clearer.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO