Philadelphia, PA

Bicycle Coalition Youth Cycling Program Coordinator – Jun 17

phennd.org
 2 days ago

The Bicycle Coalition is hiring a Coordinator for our Youth Cycling Program. Love working with youth? Love biking? Love to do the behind the scenes work that makes our awesome youth cycling program happen? We are looking for you!. Through advocacy and education, the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia...

phennd.org

phennd.org

Transforming Student Support: Best Practices in Collegiate Recovery – Aug 3

Join us for the 5th annual regional recovery conference at Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia, PA. This impactful conference will focus on Transforming Student Support and exploring best practices in collegiate recovery. The goal of the conference is to provide a space to connect with others to advance our knowledge, understanding, and approaches to support young people on their path to recovery from substance use and other co-occurring issues.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phennd.org

Summer Program Instructor, Workshop School

The Workshop School, a project-based high school in West Philadelphia, operates a number of summer programs through the city's WorkReady initiative. Students in WorkReady develop college and career-ready skills while working 120 hours in July and August. The Workshop School's non-profit partner, Project Based Learning Inc., is seeking a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phennd.org

Program Assistant (Part-Time), Women for a Healthy Environment – Jun 30

Women for a Healthy Environment (WHE) is a nonprofit dedicated to educating and empowering community members to act as ambassadors about environmental risks. Through outreach and education, technical assistance and advocacy, WHE delivers programming that focuses on Healthy Homes, Healthy Schools and Healthy Early Learning Centers. The organization advocates for policy solutions that aim to better protect public health and reduce the risk of exposure to environmental harms.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phennd.org

Culinary Literacy Center, Free Library of Phila.

The Free Library is advancing literacy in Philadelphia in a unique and innovative way–with a fork and a spoon. Cooking and eating are educational acts and provide opportunities to learn math, science, languages, history and so much more. Using cooking as the vehicle for learning, the Culinary Literacy Center advances literacy through food and cooking around a communal table.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Program recruiting for training and job opportunities as SEPTA bus operators

University City District's West Philadelphia Skills Initiative (WPSI) has launched a professional development program to train Philadelphia residents for quality-wage, union careers with SEPTA. SEPTA will offer opportunities for graduates of the training program to interview for bus operator positions. Applications are being accepted for the training program through...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Channelocity

Richest neighborhoods in Philadelphia--is the cost worth it?

(Lotfi/Adobe Stock Images) Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is known for the liberty bell, its rich history, and the delicious Philly cheesesteak. Yes, the cheesesteak. Given it's one of the largest cities in the state, some of the wealthiest neighborhoods are located here. We compiled a list of the most expensive places to live in Philadelphia and the results may surprise you.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Youth Program#Bicycling#Bike#Bcyc#Youth Cycling Program#Bcgp#All Star Leadership Team#Race Tour#Tri
phennd.org

PA Computer Science for All Hybrid Summit 2022 – Jun 22-23

The Pennsylvania Department of Education, Bureau of Special Education is pleased to announce the fifth annual Pennsylvania Computer Science For All (CSforAllPA) Summit will be held June 22 – 23, 2022 at PaTTAN Harrisburg and online. As outlined in Governor Wolf's PASmart initiative, most good paying jobs in Pennsylvania,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

White supremacy groups a major problem

White supremacy groups have seldom, if ever, been more active, the top official for the Anti-Defamation League's Philadelphia Region told an audience of about 50 during a May 25 presentation at the Free Library of Northampton Township. During a talk organized by the Bucks County Human Relations Council, ADL...
phennd.org

Gaudenzia Job Fair, Wilmington, DE – Jun 2

Please join us for the Gaudenzia, Addiction Treatment & Recovery Services, Job Fair on Thursday, June 2, 2022, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM at Fresh Start, 604 W 10th Street, Wilmington, DE. We're seeking passionate and highly motivated healthcare professionals for a rewarding career. Assistant Group Supervisors, Phila./Darby...
WILMINGTON, DE
phennd.org

New Play: Immigration & Family Unity – Jun 2

Join the Ceiba familia on Thursday, June 2, 2022, 7:00 PM at the final dress rehearsal of a play that highlights the challenges of immigration and family unity. The play features a strong Latino cast and is produced by a great theatre company. 72 Miles to Go by Hilary Bettis:...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phennd.org

Business… For Good! Equity and Growth: Oxymoron No Longer? – Jun 15

Does prosperity have to be a zero-sum game? Join us for a spirited, cross-sector discussion between three change agents who see economic growth as the pathway toward a more equitable Philadelphia. Michael Forman, CEO of FS Investments and co-founder of the Equity Alliance, labor leader and Equity Alliance co-founder Ryan Boyer, and Philadelphia City Councilmember Maria Quiñones-Sánchez will discuss and debate how Philly can grow…and prosper.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox40jackson.com

Traffic reforms to promote racial equity are '100%' related to increases in violent crime, expert says

Major cities and other areas across the country have implemented changes preventing police officers from pulling people over for minor offenses, sparking condemnation from police unions and experts warning such changes will promote cultures of lawlessness. "Not only are these good opportunities for officers to interact with the public, these...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philadelphiaweekly.com

Vigilante group Guardian Angels restarts in Philly, chronicles targeting "homeless addicts"

As TJ Cahill tells it, he just "dares to care." If you listen to a slew of local residents across the Philly Internet, he cares about as much as Mussolini did. Whether he's a hero or a villain is probably a litmus test about your personal politics, though. Or, it depends on whether you think it's a good idea to empower a random guy in a beret to become Judge Dredd of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

ODUNDE Festival Returns To South Philly After Two-Year Hiatus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The largest African American cultural street festival in the nation is returning to South Philadelphia in June. The ODUNDE Festival will be held on Sunday, June 12 but there will be a number of events leading up to it beginning June 8. Mayor Jim Kenney announced the return of the festival Tuesday morning. "I for one am very excited for its return," Kenney said. "On June 12 visitors and residents of all ages will be able to enjoy hundreds of arts and crafts activities, food vendors, and live entertainment. This festival continues to support our city's diverse, small business community." The festival attracts nearly 500,000 people to South Street and covers over 15 city blocks. There will be over 100 arts and craft and food vendors, two stages of live entertainment and other activities for attendees. Click here for more information about the festival.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

