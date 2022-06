TAMPA — A fire at a North Tampa apartment complex on the afternoon of May 31 displaced five families and injured one resident, according to Tampa Fire Rescue. Reports state TFR firefighters responded to the blaze at approximately 4 p.m. at the Regency Square apartment complex, located just south of E. Fowler Avenue and east of I-275. Engine 13 was the first on scene and firefighters reported flames coming from the roof of a two-story, multi-family building. A TFR media alert stated that there were reports of an individual jumping out of a second-floor window.

