‘Energize the Environment’ Grant Program – Jun 30

Click here to read the full article. In an effort to give back to the winemaking community, a new scholarship will support industry professionals who have been the victims of war or geopolitical conflict. Artémis Domaines, the Gérard Basset Foundation and Liquid Icons have teamed up to offer the Artémis Domaines Golden Vines Victims of Conflict Scholarships, which will give five scholars six months of on-site viticultural and vinicultural training, worth up to 20,000 euros each. (Robb Report is serving as the media partner for this year’s Golden Vines Awards, run by the Gérard Basset Foundation and Liquid Icons.) In France,...

