‘Energize the Environment’ Grant Program – Jun 30

As part of the NFL's Inspire Change social justice initiative, the league on Wednesday announced renewals of 21 national grant partners, totaling $6.5 million in donations. Inspire Change showcases the collaborative efforts of players, clubs, and the league to create positive change in communities across the country. Since 2017, the NFL family has provided more than $244 million to 37 national grant partners and hundreds of grassroots organizations across the country, nearing its 10-year, $250 million commitment to social justice efforts. This includes more than 1,800 Inspire Change matching grants provided by the NFL Foundation to current NFL players and Legends for nonprofits of their choice to help reduce barriers to opportunity.
