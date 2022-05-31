ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

‘Energize the Environment’ Grant Program – Jun 30

phennd.org
 2 days ago

Quadratec invites applications for ‘Energize the Environment’ Grant Program. Quadratec invites applications for its ‘Energize the Environment’ Grant Program. Through the program, a single grant of $3,500 will be...

phennd.org

Essence

Report: ‘Slacksplaining’ Is Costing People Their Jobs

Slack is a tool that's supposed to make communicating at work more efficient. A new study, however, is saying it's making things harder for workers. Many of us have been working from home for the last two years and have learned to virtually communicate in lieu of in-person interaction. Through tools like Slack, concise messages can quickly be sent to colleagues thus helping to keep email inboxes clearer.
MENTAL HEALTH
Lootpress

New Internet Bill Assistance Program

There are many programs to help low-income people pay for their electric, gas, water and telephone utility bills. However, until now there has been little in the way of assistance for internet service. During the pandemic, the Federal Communications Commission created the Emergency Broadband Benefit program. That program ended December 30, 2021, and has been replaced by the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).
INTERNET
Robb Report

A New Wine Scholarship Aims to Support Industry Professionals Affected by Geopolitical Conflict

Click here to read the full article. In an effort to give back to the winemaking community, a new scholarship will support industry professionals who have been the victims of war or geopolitical conflict. Artémis Domaines, the Gérard Basset Foundation and Liquid Icons have teamed up to offer the Artémis Domaines Golden Vines Victims of Conflict Scholarships, which will give five scholars six months of on-site viticultural and vinicultural training, worth up to 20,000 euros each. (Robb Report is serving as the media partner for this year’s Golden Vines Awards, run by the Gérard Basset Foundation and Liquid Icons.) In France,...
DRINKS
#Local Events#Earth#Grant Program Quadratec
NFL

NFL extends support for 21 social justice grant partners in ongoing Inspire Change initiative

As part of the NFL's Inspire Change social justice initiative, the league on Wednesday announced renewals of 21 national grant partners, totaling $6.5 million in donations. Inspire Change showcases the collaborative efforts of players, clubs, and the league to create positive change in communities across the country. Since 2017, the NFL family has provided more than $244 million to 37 national grant partners and hundreds of grassroots organizations across the country, nearing its 10-year, $250 million commitment to social justice efforts. This includes more than 1,800 Inspire Change matching grants provided by the NFL Foundation to current NFL players and Legends for nonprofits of their choice to help reduce barriers to opportunity.
NFL
Dr. Colleen Batchelder

Climate Change and Generation Z: How to Create a Green Business

Earth Day poster on tree(Photo Boards/Unsplash) Generation Z is the next generation of consumers, and they are not going to be easy to please. They want businesses to be environmentally conscious, or else they will go elsewhere. This is why, if you want your company to succeed with Generation Z customers, you need to invest in sustainability and make your business more sustainable.
TechCrunch

Google expands program to help train the formerly incarcerated

Continuing its work with nonprofits including The Last Mile, Center for Employment Opportunities (CEO), Defy Ventures, Fortune Society and The Ladies of Hope Ministries, Google says that $4 million of the new roughly $8 million it’s investing will go toward Grow with Google Career Skills, aiming to help people impacted by the justice system develop career specializations. Nonprofits with which Google hasn’t previously collaborated will be able to apply for up to $100,000 in grants to “offer Google’s reentry skills training to their community.”
BUSINESS
Phys.org

Eco-friendly policies could entice workers back to the office

Climate change took center stage at Australia's recent Federal election with many voters using their ballots to put the environment at the top of the political agenda. While the benefits of climate change mitigation for the environment are clear, University of South Australia human resources expert Dr. Subha Parida says 'going green' could also bring workers back to the city—a challenge many employers face as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions ease.
AUSTRALIA
The Associated Press

Xome® Joins with the National Community Stabilization Trust to Expand Access to Affordable Housing

Xome® today announced it has joined with the National Community Stabilization Trust (NCST) to expand access to affordable housing in the U.S. Through the program, eligible mission-driven buyers dedicated to creating more affordable housing will have exclusive first-look access to properties available for sale on Xome.com – helping them identify potential properties for revitalization while keeping the dream of homeownership alive for thousands of American families.
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

Sustainability Stars: Value Reporting’s Janine Guillot

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights (Marsha Vande Berg is director of MJGlobal Insights, a resource for corporate and fund decision-makers when shaping their dynamic sustainability stakeholder narratives. The former CEO of the Pacific Pension & Investment Institute, Marsha has worked with pension executives worldwide. A Stanford University Distinguished Careers Fellow and author of MJGI […]
ENVIRONMENT

