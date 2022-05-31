ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Gaudenzia Job Fair, Wilmington, DE – Jun 2

phennd.org
 2 days ago

Please join us for the Gaudenzia, Addiction Treatment & Recovery Services, Job Fair on Thursday, June 2,...

phennd.org

delawarebusinessnow.com

ChristianaCare to open Milford office focusing on seniors, families

Site will join Rehoboth area office with the same mission. ChristianaCare is expanding into the fast-growing Milford area with the opening later this year of a new primary care practice for families and a separate practice exclusively for members of the Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware Medicare Advantage plans.
MILFORD, DE
phennd.org

Transforming Student Support: Best Practices in Collegiate Recovery – Aug 3

Join us for the 5th annual regional recovery conference at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, PA. This impactful conference will focus on Transforming Student Support and exploring best practices in collegiate recovery. The goal of the conference is to provide a space to connect with others to advance our knowledge, understanding, and approaches to support young people on their path to recovery from substance use and other co-occurring issues.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
outandaboutnow.com

What’s Next for the Riverfront?

Grand experiment continues to build on its success. th roughly 90% of the original Wilmington Riverfront project already spoken for, the Riverfront Development Corp. is making a dramatic expansion onto 86 acres on the east bank of the Christina. A master plan for Riverfront East calls for 4.7 million square...
WILMINGTON, DE
phillyvoice.com

Program recruiting for training and job opportunities as SEPTA bus operators

University City District’s West Philadelphia Skills Initiative (WPSI) has launched a professional development program to train Philadelphia residents for quality-wage, union careers with SEPTA. SEPTA will offer opportunities for graduates of the training program to interview for bus operator positions. Applications are being accepted for the training program through...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phennd.org

Culinary Literacy Center, Free Library of Phila.

The Free Library is advancing literacy in Philadelphia in a unique and innovative way–with a fork and a spoon. Cooking and eating are educational acts and provide opportunities to learn math, science, languages, history and so much more. Using cooking as the vehicle for learning, the Culinary Literacy Center advances literacy through food and cooking around a communal table.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delaware.gov

Governor Carney, First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney Announce Compassionate Champion Awardees

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney and First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney on Tuesday announced the 2022 Compassionate Champion Awardees. The Compassionate Champion Awards recognize individuals, organizations, and educational institutions across the State of Delaware that provide trauma-informed services in a manner consistent with the Delaware Developmental Framework for Trauma-Informed Care.
DELAWARE STATE
witn22.org

HUD Deputy Secretary Todman launches “Our Way Home” Initiative in Wilmington to Increase Affordable Housing Supply

Mayor Mike Purzycki was pleased to participate in today’s announcement by U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) about the launch of a new initiative aimed at boosting the nation’s affordable housing supply entitled Our Way Home. The Mayor joined other elected officials, housing advocates, and local residents on Bennett Street on the East Side of Wilmington this afternoon to highlight Wilmington’s ongoing efforts to address the City’s housing needs. These efforts are a part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s actions to address communities’ housing supply needs in an equitable, inclusive, and sustainable fashion.
thesussexsurrydispatch.com

Sussex six-year-old crowned pageant winner

Sussex Central Elementary School can now boast a new scholarship pageant winner - from their kindergarten class. On May 15, six-year-old Cori Lynn Cole-Hudson was crowned Our Little Miss Virginia La Petite and scored an impressive number of awards when she traveled to Newark, Delaware to compete in the Tri-Point Our Little Miss Scholarship Pageant.
NEWARK, DE
phennd.org

Bicycle Coalition Youth Cycling Program Coordinator – Jun 17

The Bicycle Coalition is hiring a Coordinator for our Youth Cycling Program. Love working with youth? Love biking? Love to do the behind the scenes work that makes our awesome youth cycling program happen? We are looking for you!. Through advocacy and education, the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia (BCGP)...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phennd.org

Community Convening: Newcomer Immigrant Youth Learning Collaborative – Jun 16

The Newcomer Immigrant Youth Learning Collaborative is a group of practitioners from across sectors (e.g., behavioral health, education, health, and child welfare) in the greater Philadelphia region, sharing resources, collaborating, and creatively problem-solving to amplify the voices and address the needs of this growing population of youth. The Community Convening...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Union Representing Atlantic City Casino Workers Warning Families Summer Plans Could Be Affected By Labor Dispute

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The union representing Atlantic City casino workers is warning families their summer plans may be affected by a labor dispute. Union contracts at seven major casinos, including the Borgata, Caesars, Golden Nugget, Harrah’s, Hard Rock, Resorts Casino and Tropicana, ended on Tuesday. UNITE HERE Local 54, which represents Atlantic City casino workers, are demanding higher wages amid a competitive job market and inflation. “It’s been a rough couple years now,” Janey Negron, a Tropicana bartender and a member of the union’s negotiating committee, said. “Our job was a job where everybody would run to get, and nobody...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WMDT.com

Del. teacher recognized as GEM nominee

MILTON, Del. – Milton Elementary teacher Jackie Wager is being recognized as the GEM nominee. Jackie is making Cape Henlopen and all of Delmarva proud with her hard work. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
MILTON, DE
phennd.org

PA Computer Science for All Hybrid Summit 2022 – Jun 22-23

The Pennsylvania Department of Education, Bureau of Special Education is pleased to announce the fifth annual Pennsylvania Computer Science For All (CSforAllPA) Summit will be held June 22 – 23, 2022 at PaTTAN Harrisburg and online. As outlined in Governor Wolf’s PASmart initiative, most good paying jobs in Pennsylvania,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cape Gazette

PACE Your Life provides medical and social services for seniors

PACE Your Life, a comprehensive medical and social services program for nursing home-eligible adults 55 and older who reside in their home, opened its doors at the Milford Wellness Village May 20 and is now accepting participants to enroll in the all-inclusive program. PACE, which stands for Program of All-Inclusive...
MILFORD, DE
phennd.org

Business… For Good! Equity and Growth: Oxymoron No Longer? – Jun 15

Does prosperity have to be a zero-sum game? Join us for a spirited, cross-sector discussion between three change agents who see economic growth as the pathway toward a more equitable Philadelphia. Michael Forman, CEO of FS Investments and co-founder of the Equity Alliance, labor leader and Equity Alliance co-founder Ryan Boyer, and Philadelphia City Councilmember Maria Quiñones-Sánchez will discuss and debate how Philly can grow…and prosper.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

