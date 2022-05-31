Gaudenzia Job Fair, Wilmington, DE – Jun 2

Mayor Mike Purzycki was pleased to participate in today’s announcement by U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) about the launch of a new initiative aimed at boosting the nation’s affordable housing supply entitled Our Way Home. The Mayor joined other elected officials, housing advocates, and local residents on Bennett Street on the East Side of Wilmington this afternoon to highlight Wilmington’s ongoing efforts to address the City’s housing needs. These efforts are a part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s actions to address communities’ housing supply needs in an equitable, inclusive, and sustainable fashion.

22 HOURS AGO