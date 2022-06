Name: Leslie Driscoll, her amazing partner, Amy, and cat, Kimbap. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: My partner Amy just graduated from the Goldman School at UC Berkeley with a graduate degree in Public Policy. Now, she works in local government as a Race and Equity Fellow. I work remotely as a Senior Copywriter specializing in B2B tech brands, but in undergrad I studied interior design. We use our space to create things together, whether it’s a home-cooked meal, musings over whatever weird movie we just watched, or memories with loved ones.

