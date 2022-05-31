ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pride Month Event and Resources for Students and Teachers – Jun 2

 2 days ago

Join us on Thursday, June 2, 2022, 3:00-3:30 PM to kick off LGBTQIA+ Pride Month with an event for students and teachers on championing intersex rights and visibility! Participants will learn more about...

Daily Mail

Students BOYCOTT school formal as 20 students are banned from attending event for 'behavioural issues' but the school is refusing to give them a refund

A group of students from a Melbourne high school are boycotting their formal after 20 pupils were told they would be barred from attending the event. About 30 frustrated Balwyn High School Year 12 students have demanded refunds for their $138 formal tickets after finding out their friends had been blacklisted from the event under ambiguous attendance requirements.
HOMELESS
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Society
Fox News

I was a teacher and I know firsthand progressive policies in the classroom have failed

After teaching in elementary, middle, and high school science classes, and directing the science teachers and curriculum for a 35,000 student district, I’ve concluded that our modern methods of managing student behavior are an abysmal failure. I’ve watched as teachers tried to coddle, affirm, and indulge their way to a great classroom—only to be met with disappointment, disrespect, and violence.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
TheConversationCanada

To serve school communities and address inequities after COVID-19, principals must become activists

A survey of Ontario principals about COVID-19 challenges and specific school issues like technology found that in the pandemic principals were hearing “about province-wide education policy decisions at the same time as the public received news.” This “did not support schools in navigating the rapidly changing pandemic landscape.” The 2020-21 report on Ontario schools was compiled by People for Education, a charitable organization that supports public education rough research, policy and public engagement. More than 1,000 principals (1,173) participated in a fall 2020 survey; 209 principals completed a spring 2021 follow-up survey, and 20 principals were interviewed June 2021. Principals often found...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Robb Report

A New Wine Scholarship Aims to Support Industry Professionals Affected by Geopolitical Conflict

Click here to read the full article. In an effort to give back to the winemaking community, a new scholarship will support industry professionals who have been the victims of war or geopolitical conflict. Artémis Domaines, the Gérard Basset Foundation and Liquid Icons have teamed up to offer the Artémis Domaines Golden Vines Victims of Conflict Scholarships, which will give five scholars six months of on-site viticultural and vinicultural training, worth up to 20,000 euros each. (Robb Report is serving as the media partner for this year’s Golden Vines Awards, run by the Gérard Basset Foundation and Liquid Icons.) In France,...
DRINKS
Fox News

Graduation season a time for student freedom, not censorship

When our Nation’s Founding Fathers wrote the Establishment Clause into the Bill of Rights, they envisioned it as a protective device – a means of safeguarding citizens from a federally-mandated religion. In just over two hundred years, it has instead become a weapon often wielded by government bureaucrats to stamp out any vestige of religion from our public life. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito even warned that religious liberty is "fast becoming a disfavored right."
EDUCATION
The Independent

Eight universities to be inspected over dropout rates and online learning

Eight universities will be inspected as part of a Government move to “drive up” standards in higher education, it was announced on Thursday.The investigations, launched on Thursday and focused on business courses, are the first in a series of “boots on the ground” inspections announced by Higher and Further Education Minister Michelle Donelan earlier this year.The inspections will look at teaching quality at institutions, as well as whether they are failing to deliver face to face teaching or address high dropout rates.Quality has been a relentless focus of mine and I believe it's so important because of its strong link...
COLLEGES
Axios

Parents aren't all right

Parenting is hard. Parenting in a pandemic that has taken 1 million American lives, through an unpredictable economy, in a country where school shootings aren’t rare, baby formula is hard to come by and classrooms are political battlegrounds can feel borderline impossible. Why it matters: There are 63 million...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

