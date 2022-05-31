Pride Month Event and Resources for Students and Teachers – Jun 2

Eight universities will be inspected as part of a Government move to “drive up” standards in higher education, it was announced on Thursday.The investigations, launched on Thursday and focused on business courses, are the first in a series of “boots on the ground” inspections announced by Higher and Further Education Minister Michelle Donelan earlier this year.The inspections will look at teaching quality at institutions, as well as whether they are failing to deliver face to face teaching or address high dropout rates.Quality has been a relentless focus of mine and I believe it's so important because of its strong link...

COLLEGES ・ 7 DAYS AGO