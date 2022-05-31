ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

TWRA: 1 killed, 1 injured in South Holston Lake boating accident

By Slater Teague
 2 days ago

BRISTOL, Tenn. ( WJHL ) — One person was killed in a boating accident Monday on South Holston Lake, according to authorities.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said a deck boat and personal watercraft collided around 6 p.m. just upstream of the U.S. 421 access area.

A female passenger on the personal watercraft was pronounced dead at Bristol Regional Medical Center, according to TWRA. The male operator was flown to Johnson City Medical Center with serious injuries. Both were wearing personal flotation devices.

TWRA has not yet released the victim’s name.

No one on the deck boat was hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WJHL

South Holston boating fatality remains under investigation

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Monday night, officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) confirmed that 23-year-old Samantha Hess died on South Holston Lake. It was a busy time out on the water as South Holston saw an increase in boaters for the holiday weekend. “The water’s a very unforgiving environment, and while we’re […]
TWRA reports 2 boating-related fatalities Memorial Day Weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency confirmed the death of two people in boating-related incidents during the Memorial Day weekend. TWRA said both incidents occurred on the evening of Monday, May 30th. The first involved a collision between a pontoon boat and a personal watercraft on South Holston Lake in Sullivan County. TWRA said this incident resulted in the death of a female passenger on the personal watercraft and severe injuries to the male operator.
Police: Human remains discovered near Industrial Drive in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Human remains were found in Bristol, Tennessee Tuesday morning, according to police. A release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) states that officers were called to an area near 101 Industrial Drive around 9:50 a.m. Police had been contacted after receiving a report of “human skeletal remains located in a […]
Missing Carter County teen found safe

UPDATE: The Carter County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday evening that Marlie Snyder was found safe. Previous: ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager. The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 15-year-old Marlie Elisabeth Snyder. According to the sheriff’s office, Snyder was reported missing late Monday […]
TBI: Body of Johnson City woman found at Beauty Spot

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The body of a Johnson City woman was found at the Beauty Spot in Unicoi County Monday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). A release from the TBI states that just after midnight, a woman’s body was discovered “just off a gravel road near the Unaka Mountain Beauty […]
Patient treated after Hawkins Co. water rescue

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person received treatment after a water rescue in Hawkins County Monday. A post from the Hawkins County Rescue Squad states that crews responded to Cherokee Lake “near Legacy Bay in Mooresburg.” Responders had been told a person was in the water and did not appear to be breathing. An […]
Missing Hawkins County man found

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing 83-year-old man Monday morning. Franklin Delano Grizzel went missing from Hawkins County Sunday but has been found safe, according to Hawkins County E-911.
TBI Investigating Female Body Found At Beauty Spot

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is probing the discovery of a Johnson City woman’s body found at Beauty Spot, located on Unaka Mountain in Unicoi County. The body of 48 year old Athena Saunders was found near a gravel road near the popular attraction on Monday. The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department is assisting the TBI in the active investigation. Our newsroom has reached out to the TBI for additional comments and are awaiting a response.
THP: 1 taken into custody after DUI crash in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A driver was arrested after driving under the influence Monday morning. According to a crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer was heading east on Highway 107 in Washington County around 6:30 a.m. The vehicle reportedly crossed the center line, left the road and hit a […]
Wednesday is negotiated settlement deadline in Boswell case

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Wednesday is the deadline for a negotiated settlement in the trial of Megan Boswell, the Sullivan County woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter Evelyn Boswell. Boswell faces 19 charges, including two counts of felony murder. While she is not expected to appear in court Wednesday, the negotiated settlement deadline gives […]
Lee Co. man sentenced to over 7 years for meth, gun charges

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A Jonesville man is facing 90 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to meth distribution and firearm charges. According to a press release from the Department of Justice (DOJ), Aaron Matthew Mosley was sentenced earlier in May in connection to two separate drug arrests in 2021. In February, Mosley pleaded […]
Letcher County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing man. Marion Randy Cornett was last seen at the Ermine Double Kwik (Exxon). Cornett was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and black work boots. He was also carrying a red and...
WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

