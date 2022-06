The Golden State Warriors will square off against the Boston Celtics in Game 1 tonight. Many eyes will be on Steph Curry, who is averaging just under 26 points and 6.2 assists per game this postseason. He has three NBA Finals titles but is still seeking his first Finals MVP. He is the all-time three-pointer leader and is already showing why he is a future Hall of Famer. The question is whether he needs a Finals MVP to help boost his legacy? Colin Cowherd breaks down whether Curry needs the award or not.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO