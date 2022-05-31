ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bandits clinch no. 1 seed in CIF playoffs with Memorial Day win over Billings

By JAKE JONES
 2 days ago

BILLINGS, MT (KCAU) — It took a while to get going, but the Sioux City Bandits pulled off a come-from-behind victory on the road to clinch the number one seed entering the CIF playoffs with a win over Billings.

The Outlaws led throughout the first half, going into the break 22-13, with Sioux City only converting one touchdown and a pair of field goals. In the second half, both teams traded touchdowns ending with the Bandits tying the game at 42-42 with 9:03 left in regulation. The game stayed deadlocked until 2:40 to go when Lorenzo Brown ran in his second touchdown of the game to put Sioux City up 49-42, with the defense holding off the Outlaws the rest of the game for the win.

Sioux City improves to 8-1 and will host Rapid City in their regular season finale on June 4.

Musketeers James named USHL’s rookie of the year, Tracy named USA Hockey’s goaltender of the year

SIOUX CITY, IA — The United States Hockey League named Sioux City Musketeers forward Dylan James the League’s Rookie of the Year for the 2021-22 season. League awards are voted on by each Member Club’s General Manager after each Club nominates their players for awards. The University of North Dakota commit finished the 2021-22 regular […]
