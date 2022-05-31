Bandits clinch no. 1 seed in CIF playoffs with Memorial Day win over Billings
BILLINGS, MT (KCAU) — It took a while to get going, but the Sioux City Bandits pulled off a come-from-behind victory on the road to clinch the number one seed entering the CIF playoffs with a win over Billings.
The Outlaws led throughout the first half, going into the break 22-13, with Sioux City only converting one touchdown and a pair of field goals. In the second half, both teams traded touchdowns ending with the Bandits tying the game at 42-42 with 9:03 left in regulation. The game stayed deadlocked until 2:40 to go when Lorenzo Brown ran in his second touchdown of the game to put Sioux City up 49-42, with the defense holding off the Outlaws the rest of the game for the win.
Sioux City improves to 8-1 and will host Rapid City in their regular season finale on June 4.
