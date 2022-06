In a surprising turn of events, Lacey Evans’ advertised return to in-ring action didn’t take place on Monday’s WWE Raw. During last week’s episode, WWE announced that Evans would compete in a match for the first time since her return from maternity leave. Recently, WWE ran a series of five vignettes to build up Evans’ return to WWE TV. The series ended earlier this month on SmackDown and Evans, with a new theme song, was then introduced to the live crowd to a big babyface pop. Despite her appearance on the Blue Brand, Evans was later moved to the Raw roster internally, and a report suggested she would be working as a heel.

