Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward said that when the Rangers get over .500 “that’ll be a weight off our shoulders.”. Well, the “weight” isn’t off quite yet, as the Rangers blew a 2-0 lead in the final three innings to fall to the Rays, 4-3 in 11 innings, on Wednesday night. With the loss, the Rangers fell back to a game below .500 (24-25) and saw their six-game home winning streak come to an end as they enter their series finale with the Rays at 1:05 p.m. on Thursday.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO