ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Artist Carne Griffiths to release 70 prints of 'The Platinum Queen'

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - In a London studio, British artist Carne Griffiths adds the final fluorescent pink touches to "The Platinum Queen", a portrait depicting the young Queen Elizabeth shortly before her coronation almost seven decades ago.

Griffiths, known for using tea, ink and alcohol in his work, is releasing 70 limited edition prints - as well as artist proofs - to mark the monarch's Platinum Jubilee, one for each year of her historic reign.

Based on an original painting sold last year, each piece is made with layers that include diamond dust and platinum leaf.

"I thought this was a poignant moment to capture Her Majesty just at the point where she was about to ascend to the throne," he told Reuters.

"And whilst I painted the piece, I tried to imagine ... what kind of things she would be contemplating at the start of her reign."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WOfAQ_0fvJIWba00
British artist Carne Griffiths adds finishing touches to his work "The Platinum Queen" at a studio in London, Britain May 30, 2022. REUTERS/Will Russell

Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning and currently the world's oldest monarch, became queen on Feb. 6, 1952, on the death of her father King George VI. Her coronation took place on June 2, 1953.

Four days of celebratory events will begin on June 2 with the queen, 96, planning to attend several.

Priced at 1,550 pounds ($1,960), Griffiths' prints go on sale on June 4 on the West Contemporary Editions online platform, with 150 pounds from each sale going to the Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) Children's Charity.

The cause is one close to Griffiths' heart after the hospital treated his newborn daughter in 2012.

Griffiths' original sold for 25,000 pounds at a fundraiser in December, with proceeds also going to GOSH.

($1 = 0.7909 pounds)

Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

The Queen looks emotional during Platinum Jubilee celebration as her granddaughter Lady Louise pays tribute to Prince Philip, driving the late Duke's carriage

The Queen was seen looking emotional at the Platinum Jubilee celebration near Windsor Castle this evening, as a moving tribute was paid to Prince Philip who died last year. Her Majesty's granddaughter Lady Louise, daughter of Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, led the tribute, driving Philip's carriage around the arena during the emotional procession at the finale of the 'Gallop Through History' Platinum Jubilee event, which was staged by the Royal Windsor Horse Show.
CELEBRITIES
People

Queen Elizabeth Opens Her Jaw-Dropping Personal Jewelry Box to the Public for Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth is giving us a rare peek into her own jewelry box — and it's quite the dazzling display!. As part of her historic Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the Queen is loaning several pieces of her personal jewelry to the Royal Collection Trust to exhibit at the various royal palaces this summer. An array of brooches, which the Queen often wears as a symbolic nod to her hosts during official Commonwealth tours, will be displayed alongside the Queen's Coronation Dress and Robe of Estate — as well as her famous Diamond Diadem — in the U.K.
BEAUTY & FASHION
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: British Monarch Will Allegedly Abdicate After Platinum Jubilee, It Will Be The 'Sane' Thing To Do, Royal Biographer Clive Irving Claims

Queen Elizabeth is still in control, but the monarch is likely to abdicate, according to a royal biographer. Her Majesty will likely make the heir apparent, Prince Charles, her regent. Queen Elizabeth Should Use Regency Act After Skipping State Opening Of Parliamentary. The 96-year-old monarch has mobility issues. Due to...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Vi
Person
Queen Elizabeth
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Heartbreak: Camilla Parker-Bowles Husband To Have A Chaotic Tour Just Like Kate Middleton And Prince William's Trip In March? Queen Elizabeth's Son Demanded To Do This

Prince Charles is currently on his three-day Canada tour today, alongside his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles. The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall are representing Queen Elizabeth in her Platinum Jubilee year to commemorate her 70 years of reign in the United Kingdom. Most, if not all, are aware that Canada remains...
CELEBRITIES
People

Kate Middleton Wears Her Boldest Hat Yet for Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

Kate Middleton and Prince William are stepping in for Queen Elizabeth for a party at the palace. The royal couple led other members of the royal family in hosting the third garden party of the season at Buckingham Palace in London on Wednesday. Kate, 40, and Prince William, 39, greeted many of the thousands of guests who were invited to the royal residence's gardens in recognition of their public service.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Sussex Pair Using Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee As An Opportunity To Reconcile With Royal Family? Prince William Allegedly Not On Board

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will attend Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in June. There are reports claiming that the couple will also bring their children, Archie and Lilibet Diana, along with them. However, it has also been confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex won’t join the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Platinum Jubilee#Alcohol#British#Children S Charity
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton wows in bold bardot gown for glamorous red carpet with Prince William

On Thursday evening, the Duchess of Cambridge had a show-stopping fashion moment at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square, London. Looking positively glorious alongside husband Prince William, the mother-of-three wore a glamorous Roland Mouret dress with a bardot neckline - a favourite of sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The dress was a black column style with a white band across the top that showed off her collarbones.
BEAUTY & FASHION
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Camilla’s Husband Won’t Serve As Monarch For As Long As Queen Elizabeth Did? Prince Of Wales Will Reportedly Abdicate For Prince William

Prince Charles has been dubbed as the longest-serving king-in-waiting because he’s still waiting for the day when he can finally ascend the throne. Even at the age of 73, there’s still no indication that he would soon be crowned as king. After all, Queen Elizabeth is still the reigning monarch, and she doesn’t have any plans to abdicate.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Daily Mail

Dress worn by Queen's maid of honour at the Coronation, which went missing for 40 years, is painstakingly restored to go on show for the Platinum Jubilee

A lavish maid of honour dress from the Queen's Coronation has been painstakingly restored and will go on display to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The outfit, designed by the Queen's dressmaker Norman Hartnell, was worn by Lady Rosemary Spencer-Churchill at the 1953 Westminster Abbey ceremony. It has a tiny 22-inch...
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Princess Beatrice Wears Statement Headband Fit for a Royal at Buckingham Palace Garden Party

No Buckingham Palace garden party is complete without some fabulous headpieces, as Princess Beatrice knows. Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, 33, joined Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex for the Buckingham Palace garden party on Thursday. They greeted many of the thousands of guests who were invited to the royal residence's gardens in recognition of their public service.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Shock: Princess Beatrice's Father 'Canceled' Forever After Being Linked To Jeffrey Epstein Scandal? Duke Reportedly Using Queen Elizabeth To Return To Limelight

Prince Andrew has become a favorite subject of criticism since Virginia Giuffre accused him of s*xual assault and intentional infliction. In court documents, the alleged victim claimed she was a victim of Jeffrey Epstein’s s*x trafficking and abuse from the age of 16. Virginia Giuffre said Prince Andrew s*xually...
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Reuters

461K+
Followers
335K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy