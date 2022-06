What is the connection between woolen mills and cemeteries? As you might have guessed, each of those has a connection to a noxious weed that has been reported in several new counties in Minnesota in the past several years. As early as the 1700s, teasel was brought from its native habitat in Europe to the United States. It is thought to have been grown for woolen mills to use in the process of "raising the nap," or brushing out woven fabric to create a soft, uniform surface. Today, teasel can also be found in floral arrangements, and it can often be found in and around cemeteries where memorial bouquets contained dried teasel flowerheads.

