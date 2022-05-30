A Memorial Day Tradition

A village in Herefordshire is celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a royal-themed scarecrow competition, crafting 104 figures so far to stand watch ahead of the weekend.Wellington Village Fun Week is a local event organised every two years, and has this year been taken over by jubilee celebrations.The week includes themed quizzes, picnics, fireworks and bingo, but many have also taken pride in designing life-sized Queens, Prince Philips, and even royal guards for their gardens.“The theme this year is kings, queens, princes, princesses or anything with a royal connection,” co-organiser Phil Smith, 68, told the PA news agency.“For instance, the...

