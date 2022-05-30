North Bannock Fire Department invites public to new fire truck push in ceremony

CHUBBUCK — A longstanding tradition exists for the christening of new fire trucks.

Dating back to the 1800s, when a fire department obtained a new fire apparatus, the tradition has been to wet down the new equipment with water from the old engine. Then, members of the public and supporters of the department push the engine by hand into it’s new home.

Members of the public are invited to join the members of the North Bannock Fire Department and assist them in a new fire truck push in ceremony at 7 pm. Wednesday at the North Bannock Fire Station located at 444 East Chubbuck Road.

The North Bannock Fire District was created by the Bannock County Commissioners to provide fire services for unincorporated areas in North Bannock County, specifically on the west bench of Pocatello extending north of Chubbuck and around to Pocatello Creek on the east side of Pocatello. Fire services include fire prevention, suppression and inspections.