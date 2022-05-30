ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

North Bannock Fire Department invites public to new fire truck push in ceremony

By Journal Staff
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

CHUBBUCK — A longstanding tradition exists for the christening of new fire trucks.

Dating back to the 1800s, when a fire department obtained a new fire apparatus, the tradition has been to wet down the new equipment with water from the old engine. Then, members of the public and supporters of the department push the engine by hand into it’s new home.

Members of the public are invited to join the members of the North Bannock Fire Department and assist them in a new fire truck push in ceremony at 7 pm. Wednesday at the North Bannock Fire Station located at 444 East Chubbuck Road.

The North Bannock Fire District was created by the Bannock County Commissioners to provide fire services for unincorporated areas in North Bannock County, specifically on the west bench of Pocatello extending north of Chubbuck and around to Pocatello Creek on the east side of Pocatello. Fire services include fire prevention, suppression and inspections.

Idaho State Journal

Fundraiser launched for family of local man who died in tragic tree accident

POCATELLO — A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family of a man who fell from a tree near Idaho State University on Tuesday and died later that evening. Darin Williams, 35, of Pocatello died shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday following the 1:30 p.m. incident that occurred on the 400 block of South Sixth Avenue while Williams was up in a tree using a chainsaw to cut down branches. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Boat towed back to docks after breaking down on American Falls Reservoir

AMERICAN FALLS — Two people were rescued from the American Falls reservoir early Saturday evening after their boat experienced mechanical issues. The Power County Sheriff’s Office around 4:45 p.m. Saturday received the report that a ski boat was stalled on the American Falls Reservoir after experiencing mechanical issues. A Power County Search and Rescue boat towed the ski boat back to the docks. The two occupants inside the ski boat were not injured in any way.
POWER COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Community calendar: June 2-3

• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m. • There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

City council

The recent disagreement between the mayor and various city council members indicates a city council in need of respectful repair. The mayor, who sometimes suffers from delusions of adequacy, has demonstrated a proclivity to obfuscation and lack of transparency rather than openness to discussion of serious matters, whether at council meetings or in direct conversations. Unfortunately, some members of the council seem determined to follow the mayor down that rabbit hole.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

State police investigating crash on Interstate 15 near Inkom

Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a crash on the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 at milepost 58 near Inkom. State police say a truck pulling a trailer crashed around 11:40 a.m. and came apart, spreading debris over both lanes of travel. A secondary crash about a mile down the road occurred because of the trailer crash and is also being investigated, state police said. Nobody was injured during the crash. The crash is currently blocking all lanes and traffic is being diverted onto U.S. Highway 91. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area or to expect delays. This is a developing story, so stick with idahostatejournal.com for updates.
INKOM, ID
