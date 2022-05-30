'It is who I am': Lars Nootbaar talks about Japanese heritage

The St. Louis Cardinals narrowly escaped with a 3-2 home victory over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night. The Cardinals led 2-0 for most of the game before surrendering 2 runs in the 8th inning. The 2 runs in the 8th spoiled a spectacular 7 inning performance from Adam Wainwright that saw the veteran strikeout 10 batters. However, Albert Pujols got the job done with a walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th.
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres. The Cardinals appear to be giving Edman a routine breather. Brendan Donovan is covering second base and the leadoff role on Wednesday afternoon while Lars Nootbaar enters the lineup to play right field and hit sixth.
