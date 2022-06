A World War II-era tugboat that damaged docks at Pillar Point Harbor this year has sunk in the outer harbor, and authorities say it will likely sit there for a long time. Built as “Panameta” in Florida in 1945, the 94-foot long tugboat was used by the Navy in Alaska before making its way to California. After bouncing between several owners, “Caleb” was bought by Jasper Danielson of San Mateo sometime in the last 20 years, according to online records. It’s now stuck in about 14-feet of water at Pillar Point Harbor.

SAN MATEO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO