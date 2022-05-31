Three men shot, one killed, during memorial service in Burnside

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three men were shot and wounded in the South Side's Burnside community Monday night, and one of them later died.

At 7:43 p.m. Monday, three men were on the sidewalk in the 1300 block of East 93rd Street in Burnside when they were all shot.

CBS 2 has learned the shooting took place during a memorial for another shooting victim.

One man, 25, was struck multiple times in the chest, and another, 26, was also struck in the chest. Both were taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital in critical condition. The 25-year-old man later died.

The third man, 27, was struck in the body and self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in an unknown condition.

No one was in custody late Monday. Area One detectives are investigating.

"On a day that has been super violent, many homicides, many shootings, the shootings continue," Pastor Donavan Price said. "here on 93rd and Kenwood, where they were going to have a memorial for somebody who had been killed and it turned into a shooting."