ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Three men shot, one killed, during memorial service in Burnside

By Mugo Odigwe
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dl0aI_0fvI2e2K00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ddqck_0fvI2e2K00
Three men shot, one killed, in Burnside during memorial service 01:48

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three men were shot and wounded in the South Side's Burnside community Monday night, and one of them later died.

At 7:43 p.m. Monday, three men were on the sidewalk in the 1300 block of East 93rd Street in Burnside when they were all shot.

CBS 2 has learned the shooting took place during a memorial for another shooting victim.

One man, 25, was struck multiple times in the chest, and another, 26, was also struck in the chest. Both were taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital in critical condition. The 25-year-old man later died.

The third man, 27, was struck in the body and self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in an unknown condition.

No one was in custody late Monday. Area One detectives are investigating.

"On a day that has been super violent, many homicides, many shootings, the shootings continue," Pastor Donavan Price said. "here on 93rd and Kenwood, where they were going to have a memorial for somebody who had been killed and it turned into a shooting."

Comments / 5

Related
CBS Chicago

1 man dead, another wounded in shooting in Park Manor

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is dead and another is wounded in a shooting in the Park Manor neighborhood Thursday afternoon. Police said around 4:58 p.m., two men, 41 and 39, were struck by gunfire on the 7100 block of South Champlain Avenue. The 41-year-old victim was struck in the chest and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in an unknown condition. The 39-year-old victim was struck in the chest and abdomen and was also transported to U of C where he was pronounced dead. No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two men wounded in West Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO - A pair of men were shot and wounded Thursday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The men, ages 48 and 35, were standing outside around 10:40 p.m. when they were shot by a gunman who was across the street in the 4700 block of West Adams Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Burnside, IL
CBS Chicago

CPD officer shot in West Englewood to stay in ICU for 7-10 more days, source says

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer who was shot in the head during a traffic stop in West Englewood earlier this week will remain in the intensive care unit for at least another week, a police source told CBS 2.Two officers were making a traffic stop just before 6 p.m. Monday in the 6100 block of South Paulina Street, when the car they were trying to pull over sped off, then slowed down, and as it came parallel to the officers, someone in the car started shooting.There were two shots fired at the squad car. One bullet hit a...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 people in custody, gun recovered after crash in Avalon Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A gun was recovered from a car involved in a crash in Avalon Park Wednesday night. According to police, a Dodge Charger was driving in the 8200 block of South Stony Island Avenue around 11:15 p.m. when it hit a Lexus sedan. The driver of the sedan was taken to Northwestern Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. The two people in the Dodge were taken into custody and a handgun was recovered from the vehicle. Police are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot, critically wounded while taking out trash in Gage Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded while throwing trash out early Friday in the Gage Park neighborhood. The 24-year-old was throwing out trash in the alley around 1:09 a.m. when he was struck by gunfire in the 5500 block of South Spaulding Avenue, police said. He suffered...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Cbs 2#Advocate Trinity Hospital#Kenwood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Second teen charged in beating, robbery of CTA rider in Bronzeville

CHICAGO - A second teenage boy is facing charges in the beating and robbery of a CTA rider last month in the Bronzeville neighborhood. The 17-year-old was arrested Thursday after police identified him as the suspect who robbed and beat a 25-year-old CTA rider in the 100 block of West 35th Street, officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Six people injured in fiery Sauk Village crash

SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) -- Six people were rushed to the hospital Thursday night after a violent crash in Sauk Village. Firefighters were called to a fiery accident around 8:30 p.m. near Torrence Avenue and Sauk Trail. The fire chief told CBS 2 at the scene that six people were transported to local hospitals. There was no word late Thursday on the accident victims' condition or the cause of the crash.
SAUK VILLAGE, IL
CBS Chicago

Off-duty Chicago firefighter injured in Oak Lawn gas station shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) --  There's new video and there are new details about who was shot at an Oak Lawn gas station late Tuesday afternoon.It happened at 5:00 at the BP gas station at 111th and Pulaski. CBS 2's Meredith Barack reports from the gas station with what she has learned. The man injured in Tuesday's shooting is an off-duty Chicago firefighter. He was grazed in the shoulder and is now recovering. Police said they are now looking for three men.They were all wearing what appear to be construction vests when they got out of a dark-colored dodge and began firing at a white Chevy suburban.Surveillance video from the gas station shows the moment those shots were fired. The gunman isn't visible, but can the driver of the SUV pumping gas, then reacting to the gunfire. He then runs towards the gas station and then back to his SUV  before driving away. The gas station itself was also hit with glass left shattered from at least three bullets. Police said the suspects then got back into their car, and sped northbound down Pulaski. License plate readers did capture the plates on the car which came back as stolen. No arrests have been made.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

New images from shooting at Maxwell Street Express where one woman was injured

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are new details and frightening new video just released of a shooting at a West Pullman restaurant. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reports there are clear, new images of that shooter. CBS 2 first reported on the incident back in April, caught on surveillance cameras at a Maxwell Street Express at 11656 S. Halsted St. The side of the restaurant is still boarded up and it's been that way for weeks now after a gunman shot into a Maxwell Street Express.  It was 2:36 a.m. and the inside of the Maxwell Street Express was packed for an...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Video shows man firing at West Pullman restaurant in shooting that left woman injured

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police late Tuesday released video showing a shooting at a restaurant in West Pullman in April. At 2:42 a.m. Sunday, April 17, a 26-year-old woman was inside a restaurant in the 11600 block of South Halsted Street waiting to order when two men began quarreling, police said. One of the men left the restaurant and began shooting at the other man, who remained inside and returned fire, police said. During the exchange, the woman was shot once in the forearm. She was taken to Roseland Community Hospital. Video released Tuesday shows the suspect approach the restaurant – which appears to be the Maxwell Street Express – wearing a dark jacket with a fur hood, light jeans, and a white Bulls hat. The suspect is then seen firing shots at the restaurant from the parking lot, and fleeing the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two  Detectives at (312) 747-8271.
CHICAGO, IL
olive92.com

2 killed, 9 shot Tuesday in Chicago

Two people were killed and nine others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Tuesday. A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday in Englewood on the South Side. The 36-year-old was in the front yard of a home about 1:10 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Racine Avenue when someone shot him in the head, Chicago police said. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
81K+
Followers
25K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy