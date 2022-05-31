Elderly woman dead after fire sweeps through condo building in Calumet City

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (CBS) -- An 85-year-old woman has died and several other people needed rescuing, after a fire ripped through a residential building in Calumet City Monday night. Now dozens of people are left without a home.

The fire broke out around 7 p.m. Monday on the second floor of a 312-unit condo complex at 200 Park Ave. in the Park of River Oaks Condos. Winds drove the flames all the way to the seventh floor, fire officials confirmed.

There was a massive response at the building, with several dozen fire trucks on the scene and fire crews applied water to a smoldering unit in the seven-story building. Several people had to be rescued using ladder trucks.

Not only were firefighters battling intense wind, but the building has limited sprinklers, as it was built before those were required.

The Calumet City Fire Department confirmed Monday a female resident died after suffering injuries on the seventh floor. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office has identified the victim as 85-year-old Wilhelmina Williamson.

During the response, the fire was quickly upgraded to a three-alarm response for additional equipment and manpower – in part because of the intensity of the flames, and also because the building is part of a massive condo association with a large group of seven-story buildings.

Officials said a total of 80 people were displaced. At least six people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, including three residents and three firefighters.

"I was out last night, and I saw as the firefighters were breaking through windows; the families that were affected, by how they were crying, and how it impacted them, because they just lost everything in this fire," said Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones, who is also an Illinois state representative.

CBS 2's Dana Kozlov spoke to one resident who got out very safely very early on when the smoke alarms started going off. She said she understands the fire might have started with somebody barbecuing in the back of 200 Park Ave.

The resident said there might have been some sort of propane flare-up or explosion, and the back of the building just ignited. Officials said it was a wind-driven fire.

"We took the stairs down and we went to the back, and we saw the one tier just ablaze – just ablaze," said Shaunessye Curry. "My heart started racing, because the embers from the flames were blowing. The wind was much higher than what it is now. The embers were blowing, and they actually started catching onto other units that were neighboring."

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but officials believe it was accidental.

"They said that someone was barbecuing on the second floor, and the propane tank burst and went up," Curry said.

"We were told that by the residents, and we are looking at all avenues for the fire investigation. Again, it's is still under investigation," said Calumet City Fire Chief Glenn Bachert.

Officials said most of the units on the 7th floor are completely uninhabitable after the fire.

The American Red Cross said they're providing food, shelter, and clothes to anyone in the building who needs them. They're also helping people get prescriptions filled if necessary. The Red Cross said, as of Tuesday morning, they have provided assistance to approximately 50-75 people.

Anyone who lived in the building who needs assistance from the Red Cross can call 877-597-0747.