CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A vehicle making dangerous and unsafe passes caused a crash in southwest Cedar Rapids Wednesday afternoon. An Iowa State Patrol trooper encountered a vehicle making unsafe passes and traveling at a high rate of speed at 16th Ave SW and 80th St. SW near Highway 30 and Highway 100. The driver of the vehicle continued east on 16th Ave SW. The trooper was a “good distance behind the driver trying to catch them” when the driver of the alleged offending vehicle proceeded through the intersection of 16th and Wiley Boulevard and crashed into a vehicle.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO