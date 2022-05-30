ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minooka, IL

Minooka Man Accused of Leaving Scene of Accident Causing Damage To House

WSPY NEWS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Morris Police Department arrested a Minooka man accused of getting into an accident causing damage to a house. Morris Police Deputy Chief Chad Skelton said 35-year-old Jared Shepherd allegedly struck...

www.wspynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Three-vehicle crash leaves one person dead in Peotone

PEOTONE, Ill. (CBS) -- One person is dead after three vehicles crash in Peotone Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at Wilmington-Peotone Road west of 104th Avenue, and half a mile east of the Bengston Christmas Tree Farm.The Peotone Fire Department said three vehicles were involved in the crash. A tanker truck was apparently among them, and there were reports of a fuel leak.One driver was killed. The other two did not need to be hospitalized. Further details were not immediately available.
PEOTONE, IL
WFMJ.com

Man accused of trashing Braceville convenience store

Security cameras were recording when deputies say a man trashed a Route 5 convenience store in Braceville. A report on the arrest of 34-year-old Devon Degenero of Garrettsville includes several pictures of smashed bottles inside the Marathon gas station. According to a Sheriff’s Deputy report, the clerk working at the...
GARRETTSVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morris, IL
City
Minooka, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Cars
Morris, IL
Crime & Safety
NBC Chicago

Driver Dies in Rollover Crash on I-94 Near 115th Street

A motorist died after driving off Interstate 94 early Tuesday and crashing through a fence near 115th Street, according to Illinois State Police. The driver’s car rolled over as it left the southbound lanes shortly before 2 a.m. and stopped near Doty Avenue and Kensington Avenue, the state police said in a statement.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Woman Charged With DUI In Fatal Crash In March Of This Year At Glenwood Avenue and Springfield

On March 15, 2022, at 8:16 PM, Officers responded to Glenwood Avenue and Springfield Avenue for a traffic crash with injuries. A preliminary investigation of the crash determined that a 2015 Chevrolet Trax driven by Maria Aiello (46, Joliet) was traveling westbound on Glenwood Avenue at a high rate of speed in the inside lane. As Aiello’s vehicle approached the intersection of Springfield Avenue, it struck the rear of a 2020 Acura TLX driven by Ednalice Pagan-Romney (50, Aurora), which had been stopped at a red traffic light at westbound Glenwood Avenue and Springfield Avenue. This collision forced Pagan-Romney’s vehicle into a tree on the north side of the intersection and it became fully engulfed in flames. Officers immediately attempted to provide aid, but unfortunately, Pagan-Romney was pronounced deceased at the scene. Aiello was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center with serious injuries and later transferred to Loyola University Medical Center.
JOLIET, IL
NBC Chicago

Video: Thieves Shot Up Oak Forest Home as Woman's Son Tried to Stop Vehicle Theft

A frightening scene was caught on video as a homeowner in Oak Forest said thieves opened fire on her son as he tried to stop them from stealing a vehicle outside their home. Samantha De La Cruz, a mother of three, said her family has lived in their home for more than a decade, but the last few nights they have faced multiple frightening incidents now under investigation by area police.
OAK FOREST, IL
starvedrock.media

Fentanyl Arrest Made In Spring Valley

A new drug charge for a Spring Valley woman who has a growing wrap sheet. Thirty-four-year-old Ashley Ellis was arrested by Spring Valley Police last weekend at her home on West 3rd Street. She was picked up on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. The drug Ellis allegedly had was fentanyl.
SPRING VALLEY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Police Authority
WSPY NEWS

Joliet woman charged in fatal crash

A Joliet woman is accused of causing a crash that killed someone from Aurora in March. The Joliet Police Department says that 46-year-old Maria Aiello, of Joliet, was under the influence of drugs during a crash that resulted in the death of 50-year-old Ednalice Pagan-Romney, of Aurora, at the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Springfield Avenue on March 15.
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Warrant issued for woman facing DUI charges in fiery Joliet crash that killed driver

CHICAGO - An arrest warrant has been issued for a Joliet woman who is facing several charges in a deadly crash last March in the southwestern suburb. Maria Aiello, 46, was accused of crashing her car into an Acura LTX that was stopped at a red light on March 15 near Glenwood and Springfield avenues. The collision forced the Acura into a tree near the intersection and the car became engulfed in flames, police said.
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

No one hurt in shooting incident in Montgomery

No one was hit after shots were fired in Montgomery in the area of Mayfield Drive and Orchard Road Tuesday afternoon. It happened just before 12:30. Montgomery police confirmed that the victim’s vehicle and a window at the Walgreens store on Orchard were hit by bullets. Police are calling...
MONTGOMERY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
1470 WMBD

Three injured, one flown to hospital following Tuesday I-74 crash

PEORIA, Ill. — Three people are injured following a crash that backed traffic up along Interstate 74 west of Peoria. It happened Tuesday afternoon in the eastbound lanes of I-74 approaching Exit 82. Illinois State Police say it was reported as a single vehicle crash around 3:25 p.m. One...
WIFR

Road rage incident leads to attempted murder charge

MCHENRY, Ill. (WIFR) - A Waukegan, Wisconsin man faces an attempted murder charge after shooting at a driver near McHenry, Illinois. Juan Colon, 26, is behind bars now after the incident, which happened at 12:30 p.m. on April 24. McHenry County officials say Colon and Joseph Crisara, 35, were in a vehicle together when they were involved in a road rage incident with another driver. Colon allegedly fired a gun at the other driver, who was not injured.
MCHENRY, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Man charged with driving almost 3 times over legal drinking limit with unrestrained 2-year-old child in car

Prosecutors say a man was caught driving with an unrestrained two-year-old in the car near Zion while being almost three times over the legal drinking limit. Jose Marcos, 23, of Waukegan, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence, two counts of driving under the influence and driving without a license. Lake County Assistant State’s […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Crash sends 1 to hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State Police and the East Peoria Police Department are investigating a traffic crash where one person is now fighting for their life. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Monday near the Taco John’s on E. Washington Street. East Peoria police said...
starvedrock.media

Extrication Needed After Crash In Streator

Two people were rushed to hospitals after being involved in a crash on the north end of Streator. A little before 4 o'clock Tuesday afternoon, two-vehicles collided on Route 23 near the Relax Inn in Streator. Initial dispatch reports mentioned one vehicle on fire. First responders had to extricate at least one person involved in the wreck.
STREATOR, IL
CBS Chicago

Off-duty Chicago firefighter injured in Oak Lawn gas station shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) --  There's new video and there are new details about who was shot at an Oak Lawn gas station late Tuesday afternoon.It happened at 5:00 at the BP gas station at 111th and Pulaski. CBS 2's Meredith Barack reports from the gas station with what she has learned. The man injured in Tuesday's shooting is an off-duty Chicago firefighter. He was grazed in the shoulder and is now recovering. Police said they are now looking for three men.They were all wearing what appear to be construction vests when they got out of a dark-colored dodge and began firing at a white Chevy suburban.Surveillance video from the gas station shows the moment those shots were fired. The gunman isn't visible, but can the driver of the SUV pumping gas, then reacting to the gunfire. He then runs towards the gas station and then back to his SUV  before driving away. The gas station itself was also hit with glass left shattered from at least three bullets. Police said the suspects then got back into their car, and sped northbound down Pulaski. License plate readers did capture the plates on the car which came back as stolen. No arrests have been made.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy