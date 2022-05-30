Minooka Man Accused of Leaving Scene of Accident Causing Damage To House

On March 15, 2022, at 8:16 PM, Officers responded to Glenwood Avenue and Springfield Avenue for a traffic crash with injuries. A preliminary investigation of the crash determined that a 2015 Chevrolet Trax driven by Maria Aiello (46, Joliet) was traveling westbound on Glenwood Avenue at a high rate of speed in the inside lane. As Aiello’s vehicle approached the intersection of Springfield Avenue, it struck the rear of a 2020 Acura TLX driven by Ednalice Pagan-Romney (50, Aurora), which had been stopped at a red traffic light at westbound Glenwood Avenue and Springfield Avenue. This collision forced Pagan-Romney’s vehicle into a tree on the north side of the intersection and it became fully engulfed in flames. Officers immediately attempted to provide aid, but unfortunately, Pagan-Romney was pronounced deceased at the scene. Aiello was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center with serious injuries and later transferred to Loyola University Medical Center.
