Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Taylor Hearn and the Texas Rangers. Choi is out of the lineup for the second time in three games because the Rangers are sending another southpaw to the hill. Harold Ramirez is replacing Choi on first base and in the three-hole.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO