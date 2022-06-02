ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

1 dead, 1 missing after 12 kayakers go over Virginia dam

By Melissa Gaffney
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

One woman has died and another is missing after a group of 12 kayakers became stranded and then went over Bosher's Dam in Richmond, Virginia, on Monday afternoon.

Ten kayakers were rescued shortly after the incident took place on the James River at around 3 p.m. local time, according to Richmond Fire Department Assistant Chief Jeffrey Segal. The dam has a 12-foot drop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16IU9y_0fvFuZFh00
Handout via Henrico County Police - PHOTO: Missing kayaker Lauren Winstead is pictured in an undated photo released by the Henrico County Police

Two kayakers -- identified by the Henrico County Police Division as Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway -- were initially deemed missing. Their last known location was where most of the kayakers were rescued. Winstead's body was recovered from the James River on Wednesday afternoon, while the search for Erway has transitioned from a rescue mission into a recovery operation, police said.

The search and rescue mission for the missing women ceased Monday night because it was getting dark, Segal had said. The operation resumed the next morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05hJBE_0fvFuZFh00
Handout via Henrico County Police - PHOTO: Missing kayaker Sarah Erway is pictured in an undated photo released by the Henrico County Police.

Henrico County Police Division spokesman Lt. Matthew Pecka said Tuesday that multiple agencies responded to assist in the search between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., searching from the Bosher Dam to Powhite Parkway along the James River. Agencies used drones, fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and inflatable vessels in their efforts, Pecka said.

The search continued Wednesday. That evening, Henrico County Police Division took to Twitter to announce that search teams had recovered Winstead's body from the James River, just west of the Powhite Parkway Bridge, at approximately 1:30 p.m. local time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MIZ5q_0fvFuZFh00
Henrico County Police - PHOTO: Henrico County Police released video images of crews searching for missing kayakers Lauren E. Winstead of Henrico County and 28-year-old Sarah E. Erway of Chesterfield County in James River in Richmond, Va., May 31, 2022.

"Our deepest condolences are with Ms. Winstead's family during this difficult time," police tweeted. "The search for Sarah Erway will continue and is transitioning from a search and rescue mission to a recovery operation."

It was unclear if all the kayakers knew each other, according to Segal, and if they were all physically inside the kayaks at the time of the emergency.

ABC's Derricke Dennis reports:

ABC News' Ben Siu contributed to this report.

Elaine Lauck
5d ago

Sad! So many water deaths happen every holiday. I can't believe people are not more careful and educate themselves on the dangers.

Neina Eaton
4d ago

please stay out of the water especially if you can't swim or not a strong swimmer. people see the fun they can have over the danger tht comes with it, my prayers and condolences goes out to these families.

Stephen Paul
1d ago

too all people be sober and vigilant at all times trust no one .we are living in very evil times .as you all can see

