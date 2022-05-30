ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sag Harbor, NY

A Night With Andy Warhol

27east.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, June 6, at 7 p.m. Sag Harbor Cinema will host a special screening of the 1972 documentary “Andy Warhol” followed by a conversation with director Lana Jokel. Jokel, whose works include films about artists Claes Oldenburg, Larry Rivers and Keith Sonnier will take part in...

www.27east.com

Comments / 0

Related
27east.com

Will You Be My Muse?

In his new exhibition at Mark Borghi Gallery in Sag Harbor, Clintel Steed asks the open-ended question, “Will You Be My Muse For Summer 2022?” The exhibition opens with a reception on Saturday, June 4, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and remains on view through June 16. Rather than seeking an answer to this invitation, he is looking for a new understanding of what a muse is today.
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

‘Showings In Four Dimensions’ at AB NY

AB NY Gallery in East Hampton opens “Showings in Four Dimensions,” a group curation, on Saturday, June 4, with a reception from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., “. The installation will remain on view until June 28 and with this show, AB NY has added two new painters to its programming this summer.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Southampton Village Observes Memorial Day

The Commission on Veterans Patriotic Events hosted a Memorial Day ceremony Monday in Agawam Park, following the parade down Jobs Lane. The guest speaker was Lieutenant Colonel Jesse J. Fritz,... more. Last month, when a sprawling 7,000-square-foot house on the top of Sugar Loaf in Shinnecock ... 2 Jun 2022...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Blade Agrees To Cancel Sag Harbor Seaplane Flights — For Now

Blade, the flight-booking service, which had been planning this week to launch regularly scheduled seaplane service between Sag Harbor and its facility on East 23rd Street in Manhattan, has been... more. MONTAUK Concerned Citizens Of Montauk Recognizes Young Scientists The Concerned Citizens of Montauk awarded certificates ... by Staff Writer.
SAG HARBOR, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sag Harbor, NY
Entertainment
City
Sag Harbor, NY
City
Rose, NY
27east.com

Preserving Southampton’s Historic Maps, Officials Say, Is An Important Modern Task

In a vault in the bowels of Town Hall, the history of the Town of Southampton rests on climate-controlled shelves. Well, as much of the written and drawn history as... more. Blade, the flight-booking service, which had been planning this week to launch regularly scheduled seaplane service between Sag Harbor and its facility on East 23rd Street in Manhattan, has been forced to put its plans on hold after a public outcry and a swift response from village officials. A 30-second commercial showing happy passengers boarding a plane in New York and arriving in Sag Harbor, where they are ferried to Long Wharf in a speedboat, that appeared on YouTube and the company’s website was taken down Wednesday night. In addition, language on the company’s website that advertised helicopter, jet and ... by Stephen J. Kotz.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Blade’s New Regularly Scheduled Sag Harbor-NYC Seaplane Service Sets Off Alarms In Village

Seaplanes have landed in and taken off from the bay outside the Village of Sag Harbor for years. But the news this week that Blade, the booking agency known for... more. Blade, the flight-booking service, which had been planning this week to launch regularly scheduled seaplane service between Sag Harbor and its facility on East 23rd Street in Manhattan, has been forced to put its plans on hold after a public outcry and a swift response from village officials. A 30-second commercial showing happy passengers boarding a plane in New York and arriving in Sag Harbor, where they are ferried to Long Wharf in a speedboat, that appeared on YouTube and the company’s website was taken down Wednesday night. In addition, language on the company’s website that advertised helicopter, jet and ... 2 Jun 2022 by Stephen J. Kotz.
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

East Hampton Airport Holiday Traffic Up Over 2021

East Hampton Town had hoped that Memorial Day weekend 2022 would be the first sliver of a summer season in which it was able to tamp down the din of... Blade, the flight-booking service, which had been planning this week to launch regularly scheduled seaplane service between Sag Harbor and its facility on East 23rd Street in Manhattan, has been forced to put its plans on hold after a public outcry and a swift response from village officials. A 30-second commercial showing happy passengers boarding a plane in New York and arriving in Sag Harbor, where they are ferried to Long Wharf in a speedboat, that appeared on YouTube and the company’s website was taken down Wednesday night. In addition, language on the company’s website that advertised helicopter, jet and ... 2 Jun 2022 by Stephen J. Kotz.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

East Hampton Holds Memorial Day Observance

Memorial Day was observed in East Hampton Village on Monday with a parade from Main Street to the Hook Mill, where services followed. RICHARD LEWIN PHOTOS. New consideration of siting a small group of parking spots off a narrow roadway in the middle of the Napeague stretch has rekindled impassioned opposition from residents of the adjacent neighborhood that has twice killed more intensive proposals. “The fact that this has now come up again is rather discouraging and strange, and surprising,” said Jonathan Wallace, a Dolphin Drive resident who filed a lawsuit against the town in 2015 after “No Parking” signs were removed from the roadway amid a debate about whether to create as many as 20 parking spaces along the road’s eastern edge, where it borders ... 2 Jun 2022 by Michael Wright.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Larry Rivers
Person
Claes Oldenburg
Person
Keith Sonnier
27east.com

A Cry For Action

It’s almost quaint to remember, a decade ago, the standing complaint within the Republican Party that the Democrats were relying too much on “judicial activism” to enact policy. Complaints about so-called activist judges became part of the standard rhetoric, and... A Team Of Heroes. This week, May...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

27Speaks: Bans Target Leaf Blowers as the Industry Says Transition Time Is Needed

Many East End towns and villages have adopted more stringent restrictions on gasoline-powered leaf blowers in recent years and in some cases outright bans seasonally or year round. Noise pollution, air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions are among the concerns that advocates for the bans raise, while members of the landscaping industry say battery-powered blowers are inadequate replacements and more time is needed for a transition. Joining our editors to discuss the merits of the arguments over leaf blowers are Ivan Roman, the owner and founder of landscape design, install and maintenance company Heirloom Gardens, and Andrew Messinger, the writer of the Hampton Gardener column for more than four decades.
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

Lazy Point Farms And Local Kelp Growers Mark A First Harvest Season

Lazy Point Farms, a Long Island organization, has been working with local businesses to grow and harvest sugar kelp in local waters. In 2021, Lazy Point Farms began working with... more. Last month, when a sprawling 7,000-square-foot house on the top of Sugar Loaf in Shinnecock ... by Stephen J....
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

NOAA Forecasts An Above-Average Hurricane Season

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting an above-average Atlantic hurricane season, starting on June 1 and continuing through November 30. NOAA is predicting 14 to 21 named storms,... more. Blade, the flight-booking service, which had been planning this week to launch regularly scheduled seaplane service between Sag Harbor...
SAG HARBOR, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Critic#Sag Harbor Cinema
27east.com

Pierson Falls In Suffolk County Class C Championship-Deciding Game

Despite more comebacks after forcing a Suffolk County Class C championship-deciding game three Friday, the Pierson baseball team’s season came to an end with a walkoff loss to Port Jefferson,... more. There will be some familiar faces returning to Sag Harbor this summer to lead the ... 30 May...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Hampton Bays Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash

David Acevedo, 32, of Hampton Bays was killed on Monday, May 30, following a crash on Sills Road in Yaphank. Suffolk County Police report he was riding a 2013 Suzuki... more. MONTAUK Concerned Citizens Of Montauk Recognizes Young Scientists The Concerned Citizens of Montauk awarded certificates ... 2 Jun 2022 by Staff Writer.
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
27east.com

Westhampton Beach Student Arrested After Threatening To Shoot Middle School

Westhampton Beach schools will see heightening security tomorrow following threatening comments made by a middle school student. Superintendent Dr. Carolyn Probst notified families via email at 5 p.m. Thursday that... more. MONTAUK Concerned Citizens Of Montauk Recognizes Young Scientists The Concerned Citizens of Montauk awarded certificates ... by Staff Writer.
WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy