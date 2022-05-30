ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

A family-run company has donated 19 custom caskets for victims of the Uvalde school shooting

By Amanda Musa, Jennifer Henderson
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

19 of those killed in Robb Elementary School -- 18 children and one teacher -- will be buried in custom caskets made by Trey Ganem of SoulShine...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 17

bella chow girl
3d ago

That must of been so hard knowing they were for kids , what a wonderful team and how touching knowing it was a personal act of respect ! Thank you

Reply
28
Darlene WW
3d ago

Thank you. Preparing a wake and funeral is the most difficult and heartwrenching task a parent should never have to do.

Reply
16
eh no thanks
3d ago

Small business offering this kind of help for this horrific tragedy is why we should always support them instead of big box stores. Thank you, this had to be gut wrenching make this many children's caskets.

Reply
8
Related
The Independent

Nine-year-old Uvalde survivor describes seeing gunman’s face as he hunted victims in school

A nine-year-old boy who survived the Uvalde mass shooting has described seeing the gunman’s face staring through a classroom window as he hunted victims inside the elementary school.Daniel, whose cousin Ellie Garcia was one of the 21 victims killed in the mass shooting, told CNN that he hid under a table before climbing through a broken window to safety.The nine-year-old said that his teacher locked the door to their classroom after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered Robb Elementary School and opened fire on the students and staff inside.When Ramos was unable to get through the locked door, the little boy said...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Anonymous donor covers all the funeral expenses for the Uvalde shooting victims

The funeral costs for all the victims who died during a school shooting in Uvalde this week will be covered by an anonymous donor.Texas Governor Greg Abbott confirmed during a press conference on Friday that an unnamed person had come forward and contributed $175,000 (£138,568) to go towards the funerals of the 19 children and two teachers who were killed on Tuesday after a teenage gunman opened fire on a fourth grade class at Robb Elementary School.“We appreciate that anonymous donor for his generosity, and we will ensure that those resources get into the right hands,” the governor said...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edna, TX
Uvalde, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
City
Sutherland Springs, TX
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
The Independent

Texas shooting: Gunman’s mother says he ‘had his reasons for what he did’ and begs victims for forgiveness

The mother of a teenager who killed 21 people in a Texas school shooting has begged forgiveness for her son, saying he “had his reasons for doing what he did”.Nineteen students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde were killed in the mass shooting on Tuesday.The massacre, carried out by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was the deadliest school shooting in the US since Newtown, Connecticut, nearly a decade ago.Speaking after her son was shot dead by law enforcement officers, Adriana Martinez Reyes said she had no explanation for his attack on the school.“I have no words to say....
UVALDE, TX
Fox 19

Grieving father works to raise money to lay his kids to rest

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A heartfelt fundraiser was held Saturday in the North College Hill community by a grieving father just days after his children were killed. Darryl Williams and his family held a memorial fundraiser at Veterans Park to raise money to cover funeral costs for his two children. Williams...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Watts
Person
Percy Sledge
Person
Amerie
The Independent

10-year-old survivor reveals last words of friend shot dead by Uvalde gunman

A 10-year-old who survived the shooting at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School has revealed the words of her best friend before she was killed.Khole Torres said and her classmates were watching the film “Lilo & Stitch” when the gunman entered the school – sending students into lockdown.Then gunshots started, she said in an interview with KENS 5, and “I was looking at the ground because I was scared”.Her friend Amerie Jo Garza sought to reassure her that everything would be fine before she was shot dead, however.“We were told we were going into lockdown,” said Khloe. “My friend was saying this...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Caskets#Us Army#Charity#Robb Elementary School#Soulshine Industries#Tiktok#Solart Designs#The Graphix House
Daily Beast

Uvalde Victim’s Family Mistakenly Told He Was Still Alive

Jose Flores grinned wide and held up an honor roll certificate as he posed during an academic ceremony on Tuesday morning. The fourth-grader at Robb Elementary School in Texas was wearing a blue T-shirt in the photo, which was snapped hours before a teenager with a semi-automatic rifle entered his classroom and gunned down little kids.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
The Independent

Medic found out his daughter was Texas shooting victim as he treated her best friend at scene

The father of Amerie Jo Garza, one of the children killed in the mass shootout at a Texas school weeks after her 10th birthday, said he learned of his daughter’s death while giving her best friend medical aid.Texas’s Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Tuesday became the site of the deadliest shooting in the US in a decade after an 18-year-old gunman killed 21 people, including 19 children and two adults.Angel Garza, a medication aide, said he arrived at the scene as one of the first responders to help rescue operations when he found out about his daughter’s death...
UVALDE, TX
Whiskey Riff

Matthew McConaughey Calls For “Every American To Take A Longer And Deeper Look In The Mirror” After Tragic School Shooting In His Hometown Of Uvalde, Texas

Matthew McConaughey is speaking out after the tragic, horrific and unthinkable school shooting that took place yesterday in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen students and two adults were killed at Robb Elementary school Tuesday afternoon, and as the heartbreak and sadness continues to deepen as we learn more about what took place, Matthew is calling upon all Americans to take a hard look in the mirror and “ask ourselves, ‘What is it that we truly value?'”
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy