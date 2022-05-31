ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmhurst, IL

Elmhurst police chief Michael Ruth dies after medical procedure, city officials say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ND9yh_0fvEwqzZ00

Elmhurst Police Chief Michael R. Ruth died Sunday while recovering from surgery, officials said.

City officials said in a press release that Ruth was surrounded by family members at the time of his death.

"I am forever grateful to have worked alongside him," states Elmhurst City Manager, Jim Grabowski. "He was an asset to our organization and his loss will not be easy to overcome."

"Our City has suffered a tremendous loss, however I am comforted in knowing that Chief was a mentor to many, and that his commitment to the highest level of public safety standards for our community will live on," said Elmhurst Mayor Scott Levin.

Ruth served in law enforcement for 44 years, first as a dispatcher in Alsip and then a patrolman in Hometown. He joined the Skokie Police Department in 1981, and rose to the rank of commander in 2010.

He served as Countryside Police Chief from 2010 to 2012, when he became Elmhurst chief of police. He has served in that role for the last 10 years.

Ruth also taught criminal justice as an adjunct professor at University of Illinois at Chicago and Governors State University.

Funeral arrangements will be private. Deputy Chief Michael McLean, who was serving as acting police chief in Ruth's absence, will continue as interim police chief, the city said.

Comments / 14

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Hometown, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Skokie, IL
City
Elmhurst, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Elmhurst, IL
Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man, 35, fatally shot after leaving Washington Park home

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed early Wednesday in the Washington Park neighborhood. Around 1:17 a.m., the 35-year-old left a residence in the 6200 block of South King Drive where he encountered a person outside, police said. After the two exchanged words, the suspect pulled out a gun...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Procedure#Countryside Police
fox32chicago.com

Naperville man charged with drug induced homicide in death of Austin Bank

AURORA, Ill. - Police in suburban Chicago have arrested a man for his role in a drug induced homicide. The Aurora Police Department says 25-year-old Samuel Nesnidal provided the drugs resulting in the death of 24-year-old Austin Bank. "AJ was extraordinary, a loving soul and touched so many lives," said...
AURORA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WSPY NEWS

Joliet woman charged in fatal crash

A Joliet woman is accused of causing a crash that killed someone from Aurora in March. The Joliet Police Department says that 46-year-old Maria Aiello, of Joliet, was under the influence of drugs during a crash that resulted in the death of 50-year-old Ednalice Pagan-Romney, of Aurora, at the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Springfield Avenue on March 15.
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

New details on the death of 8-year-old Amaria Osby, her mother is charged with murder

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are new details about the mother who, police said, admitted murdering her eight-year-old daughter in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood last week.CBS 2 was first to tell you about a recent visit to the home by the state's child welfare agency. CBS 2's Chris Tye has been on this story since the beginning and reports the family was on the radar of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) for five years.Most recently it was a domestic violence investigation that brought them to the home. But one week since the death of 8 year old Amaria Osby...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man accused of setting "Walking Man" on fire denied bail; victim not expected to survive

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Melrose Park man accused of setting a homeless man known as "The Walking Man" on fire was ordered held without bail on Monday, as Cook County prosecutors said he is not expected to survive.Joseph Guardia, 27, is charged with aggravated arson and attempted murder in the attack in the early morning hours of last Wednesday on Lower Wabash Avenue near Trump Tower."It takes a special kind of evil to do what the defendant did," Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Danny Hanichak said at Guardia's bond hearing Monday afternoon.Hanichak said 75-year-old Joseph Kromelis was sleeping on...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
86K+
Followers
12K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy