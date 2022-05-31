ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

1 dead, 1 injured after nearly 70 gunshots fired in North Philadelphia

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FUFm6_0fvELDtp00

One person is dead and another is seriously injured after nearly 70 gunshots were fired in North Philadelphia Monday evening.

It happened around 6:38 p.m. in the area of Oxford and Bouvier streets, just blocks away from Temple University's campus.

Police say a 23-year-old man died from his injuries after being shot multiple times. The second victim, identified as a 26-year-old man, was listed as critical at an area hospital.

"We're very fortunate given the (number) of rounds fired that more people were not struck by gunfire," said Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace.

Police say the victims were shot by several gunmen.

"Four recovered handguns. That is unusual we were able to recover four handguns from this incident. At least two of them have extended magazines, high capacity magazines," Pace added.

SEE ALSO: Father, 9-year-old son killed in one of several Memorial Day weekend shootings in Philly

Family members have identified the victims as 37-year-old Gerald "Jerry" Parks and 9-year-old Jamel Parks.

Chopper 6 was overhead as one suspect was taken into custody, but police say additional suspects are being sought. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Less than two weeks ago, five people were injured after roughly 20 shots were fired just down the block.

People in the city are scared and frustrated.

"It's honestly out of hand. It feels like the Wild West out here," said one resident.

The crime is also affecting Temple University students.

"It's scary. It's honestly scary. We're just trying to go to school and get an education and this is the stuff that we have to worry about all year long," said student Bay Wilson.

The Memorial Day weekend in Philadelphia has been a violent one.

Of the 40 people shot Friday to Monday, police say 14 victims died from their injuries.

Comments / 16

Karen Love
4d ago

My ex husband was a cop at 17th and Montgomery. North Philadelphia. 23rd district. 99% black people. So what happened to black lives matter? Apparently they don’t feel that way about each other. No regard for human life. Don’t care if this comment is too much for some snowflake to handle. It’s the truth.

Reply
3
stanley harrison
4d ago

All this killing and they still building where in the new Jim Crow era this what they want Temple buying up the community for they’re students nobody in the community work for that college or go there trying to force people out there houses Philly is going threw something major politics

Reply
2
Netta Mcquilla
4d ago

yeah its sad , wild wild north west ,south, , practice, ducking down , , The guns are in the wrong hands, sad because all that money temple want for they classes but its not and never been safe never, and with the generation that about living the gangster life ,we are not safe, until.the mindset.of these gangster change its only going to get worst ,Folk scare to come out, come out but have to go back in , because you hear guns shots ,sky force, its crazy

Reply
2
Related
CBS Philly

9 Separate Shootings In Philadelphia Leaves Pregnant Woman Dead, 8 Others Injured: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating nine separate shootings from Friday into Saturday that left a pregnant woman dead and eight others injured, including a man at a SEPTA subway station. Doctors managed to save the baby she was carrying.  Police say they found the woman in her 20s shot in the head when they arrived at the scene at Richmond Street just after 1 a.m. She was pronounced dead at 1:56 a.m. Police say the baby is in stable condition.  On Saturday afternoon, a 23-year-old man was shot once in his right chest inside SEPTA’s Susquehanna-Dauphin Station subway station on the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Man Arrested On Warrant in Chester County

OXFORD, PA — A resident of Philadelphia has been arrested by the Oxford Borough Police Department on an active bench warrant. Authorities state that on June 2, 2022, at 3:40 pm the Oxford Police were in the area of the Whitehall Acres Apartments investigating a domestic disturbance when they observed a male known to have an active arrest warrant. Contact was made with the male, 26-year-old Mujahid Khabir-Ibn Abdus Shakoor of Philadelphia, who was confirmed to have a valid Chester County Bench Warrant. He was placed into custody and transported by Constables to Chester County Prison.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Philadelphia#Memorial Day Weekend#Violent Crime#Temple University#Oxford Bouvier#Philly Family
CBS Philly

At Least 15 Shots Fired In Center City Drive-By Shooting That Left Young Man Injured, Business Riddled With Bullets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A drive-by shooting in the heart of Center City on Wednesday night left a man hospitalized and a business riddled with bullets. The shooting happened at 17th Street and JFK Boulevard. It doesn’t get much more central in Center City than this. Normally an area packed with pedestrians and professionals, it cleared out pretty quick when 15 shots were fired, hitting one person as well as the windows of a business. A little after 11 p.m., officers from the 9th District as well as SEPTA Transit responded to reports of gunshots at 17th Street and JFK Boulevard. Officers found a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Eagles, Philadelphia police will hold a gun buyback event on Monday

The Eagles are taking tangible steps to reduce gun violence. On Monday, the Philadelphia Police Department will conduct a gun buyback event at Lincoln Financial Field from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET. Everyone who submits an unloaded firearm to a police officer at the scene will receive a $100 gift card funded by the Eagles and the Center for Violence Prevention at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Investigating a Fatal Stabbing

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating what they have now determined to have been a fatal stabbing incident. Authorities state that on April 28 at approximately 5:20 p.m., police were dispatched to the 400 block of North DuPont Street in reference to an altercation that occurred following a motor vehicle collision. A short time later, police were notified that the victim of the altercation arrived at the hospital in stable condition, suffering from a laceration. The victim, who has been identified as 38-year-old Alfredo Guerro-Hernandez, subsequently succumbed to his injuries.
WILMINGTON, DE
NBC Philadelphia

VIDEO: Woman and Other Gunmen Open Fire on South Street

Philadelphia police are searching for a woman and other gunmen who opened fire on South Street, injuring one man and sending several people running for their lives. Police responded to a report of multiple people shooting along 400 South Street on Tuesday around 12:30 a.m. One man was shot in the shoulder and taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
96K+
Followers
13K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy