1 dead, 1 injured after nearly 70 gunshots fired in North Philadelphia

One person is dead and another is seriously injured after nearly 70 gunshots were fired in North Philadelphia Monday evening.

It happened around 6:38 p.m. in the area of Oxford and Bouvier streets, just blocks away from Temple University's campus.

Police say a 23-year-old man died from his injuries after being shot multiple times. The second victim, identified as a 26-year-old man, was listed as critical at an area hospital.

"We're very fortunate given the (number) of rounds fired that more people were not struck by gunfire," said Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace.

Police say the victims were shot by several gunmen.

"Four recovered handguns. That is unusual we were able to recover four handguns from this incident. At least two of them have extended magazines, high capacity magazines," Pace added.

Family members have identified the victims as 37-year-old Gerald "Jerry" Parks and 9-year-old Jamel Parks.

Chopper 6 was overhead as one suspect was taken into custody, but police say additional suspects are being sought. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Less than two weeks ago, five people were injured after roughly 20 shots were fired just down the block.

People in the city are scared and frustrated.

"It's honestly out of hand. It feels like the Wild West out here," said one resident.

The crime is also affecting Temple University students.

"It's scary. It's honestly scary. We're just trying to go to school and get an education and this is the stuff that we have to worry about all year long," said student Bay Wilson.

The Memorial Day weekend in Philadelphia has been a violent one.

Of the 40 people shot Friday to Monday, police say 14 victims died from their injuries.