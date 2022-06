Seniors throughout South Carolina can now apply for the Senior Farmers' Market Program. The goal of the program is to help supplement low-incomes seniors' diets with fresh, nutritious produce while supporting local farmers in the state, according to a Department of Social Services press release. The seasonal program allows qualifying individuals to purchase unprocessed fruits and vegetables from authorized farmers' markets, roadside stands and community supported agriculture programs.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO