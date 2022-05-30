State audit finds just $314,000 in 'questioned spending' in $21 billion in federal money

First, they created it. Now, they want to kill it. But the Wisconsin Elections Commission is no Frankenstein’s monster. Wisconsin lawmakers created the agency to oversee elections in the state several years ago, replacing the Government Accountability Board, which was comprised of retired judges. The system worked fine, but some claimed some of these retired judges were trying to legislate from the bench, so they settled on the new Wisconsin Elections Commission. In an attempt to be fair, they created the six-person panel comprised of six democrats and six republicans. Which party served as chair would rotate between the two parties. That seems fair. But, sadly, politics has creeped in, and now some are calling for scrapping the very commission they created. Every Republican candidate for Governor wants you to think the elections weren’t fair and that therefore the Wisconsin Elections Commission is to blame. One member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission abruptly retired even though he was poised to become the next chairman. But Dean Knudson says because he refuses to claim Donald Trump won the election in Wisconsin, he was told by party bosses to not serve as chair. So he resigned instead, because of politics, on what is supposed to be an agency overseeing elections without political prejudice. They shouldn’t be playing politics with our elections. A group of retired judges would be able to tell them that.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO