ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

State audit finds just $314,000 in 'questioned spending' in $21 billion in federal money

thecentersquare.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – State auditors say almost all of the nearly $21 billion in federal money that came to Wisconsin last year was properly spent. The Legislative Audit Bureau released a report into state spending of federal dollars from the fiscal year 2020-21 state budget. “In FY...

www.thecentersquare.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

Connecticut Child Tax Credit program accepting applications

(The Center Square) – Connecticut’s child tax credit program is now taking applications, Gov. Ned Lamont said. The governor announced the application period for the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate will accept applications through July 31. The rebate was developed within the budget bill Lamont signed last month and provides a rebate of up to $250 per child up to three children.
CONNECTICUT STATE
thecentersquare.com

Iowa multimodal freight system projects can apply for $1.7M in federal funding

(The Center Square) – Freight projects that address changing demands on Iowa’s multimodal freight system may be eligible for $1.7 million in federal funding, the Iowa Department of Transportation announced June 1. Multimodal freight projects are eligible for the funding through the National Highway Freight Program through the...
IOWA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Pro-unionization language dropped from Pennsylvania multi-billion dollar Medicaid contracts

(The Center Square) – After a months-long controversy over unionization language in Medicaid contracts that sparked a lawsuit, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services has removed the provision in question, citing concerns about “misinformation” and “confusion.”. Since March, DHS has been criticized by Republican state legislators...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
thecentersquare.com

Louisiana Senate committee passes bill to reduce costs and burden of expungements

(The Center Square) — Legislation to reform the expungement process in Louisiana gained approval from a Senate Judiciary Committee this week. Committee members approved House Bill 707, sponsored by Rep. Royce Duplessis, D-New Orleans, to automate the expungement of certain qualifying felony and misdemeanor criminal records in an effort to reduce the cost and burden.
LOUISIANA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Some advocacy groups oppose new marijuana crime in Virginia budget deal

(The Center Square) – After Virginia House and Senate conferees reached a budget deal, some advocacy groups are speaking out against the last-minute addition of language that would add a new marijuana crime to the books. Per the budget agreement, possessing more than 4 ounces of marijuana, but not...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Cowles
thecentersquare.com

Scott signs bill providing tax relief, education benefits for Vermont military families

(The Center Square) – Legislation pertaining to establishing education benefits for members of the military and tax relief are part of a number of bills signed by Vermont Gov. Phil Scott. The governor announced he has signed House Bill 517, which provides educational benefits to military families, and House...
Wisconsin Examiner

State officials create fake document to cover up misconduct in eviction case

Officials at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) have created a fraudulent document as part of an apparent cover-up regarding its investigation into the eviction of my then-97-year-old mother from a senior care facility last fall. The falsified document was recently posted on the state’s online portal for complaint investigations regarding regulated care facilities. […] The post State officials create fake document to cover up misconduct in eviction case appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
captimes.com

Dane County judge hands election skeptic latest legal defeat

A Dane County judge on Wednesday affirmed a December 2021 decision from the Wisconsin Elections Commission that found the city of Madison did not violate state election law by accepting private grant money to help administer the 2020 presidential election amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision from Dane County Circuit...
DANE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Uw System#Dhs
thecentersquare.com

Study: Replace gas tax with mileage fees to fix roads

(The Center Square) – A new report recommends replacing the state gas tax with mileage-based user fees to fix Michigan's roads. In the study, “Michigan’s Road Forward: Replacing the Fuel Tax with Mileage-Based User Fees,” researchers from the Mackinac Center for Public Policy and Reason Foundation examine the state’s road funding system.
MICHIGAN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Virginia House, Senate send $60 billion budget to governor

(The Center Square) – Both chambers of the Virginia General Assembly approved a nearly $60 billion state budget Wednesday afternoon, which includes middle-class tax cuts, a reduction in the grocery tax and a pay raise for teachers, law enforcement and other state employees. “Keeping taxes low is good for...
VIRGINIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Rhode Island senators propose legislation to address gambling addiction

(The Center Square) – Compulsive and problem gambling programs could soon be established through Rhode Island’s State Lottery Division, based on legislation working its way through the General Assembly. Senate Bill 2496 recently received unanimous support from all 35 of Rhode Island’s senators and is currently in the...
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Department of Health
thecentersquare.com

Homeowners insurance increased in Illinois more so than other states

(The Center Square) – With inflation driving up the cost of just about everything, now Illinois homeowners are dealing with rising insurance rates. According to QuoteWizard, the average insurance premium nationwide went up 2%, but the increase was larger in the Land of Lincoln. “When we look at Illinois,...
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Youngkin vetoes bond bill, public employee free speech bill

(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoed seven bills, including bond reform legislation and a proposed law to protect the free speech of public sector workers, after the General Assembly rejected his proposed amendments to the bills. “Select bills required essential changes,” Youngkin said in a statement....
VIRGINIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Sununu approves $100M settlement over abuse claims

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has signed off on a $100 million settlement to compensate victims of physical and sexual abuse at a state-run juvenile correctional facility. The deal, which was approved by the state Legislature, calls for the creation of a new fund to...
POLITICS
wizmnews.com

Shouldn’t be playing politics with Wisconsin Elections Commission

First, they created it. Now, they want to kill it. But the Wisconsin Elections Commission is no Frankenstein’s monster. Wisconsin lawmakers created the agency to oversee elections in the state several years ago, replacing the Government Accountability Board, which was comprised of retired judges. The system worked fine, but some claimed some of these retired judges were trying to legislate from the bench, so they settled on the new Wisconsin Elections Commission. In an attempt to be fair, they created the six-person panel comprised of six democrats and six republicans. Which party served as chair would rotate between the two parties. That seems fair. But, sadly, politics has creeped in, and now some are calling for scrapping the very commission they created. Every Republican candidate for Governor wants you to think the elections weren’t fair and that therefore the Wisconsin Elections Commission is to blame. One member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission abruptly retired even though he was poised to become the next chairman. But Dean Knudson says because he refuses to claim Donald Trump won the election in Wisconsin, he was told by party bosses to not serve as chair. So he resigned instead, because of politics, on what is supposed to be an agency overseeing elections without political prejudice. They shouldn’t be playing politics with our elections. A group of retired judges would be able to tell them that.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy