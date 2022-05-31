ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Code Orange Air Quality Alert Issued For Baltimore Tuesday

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 3 days ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert for Tuesday in Baltimore and Anne Arundel County.

A Code Orange means that air pollution concentrations within the regions may become unhealthy for sensitive groups– which include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung disease and the elderly.

The service recommends those groups to avoid strenuous activity or exercise outdoors during the alert.

Tuesday is also expected to be hotter and more humid than Monday. The forecast calls for an afternoon high of about 94 degrees, though it will once again feel even hotter due to humidity.

Our Wednesday will continue that warm trend with partly sunny, hot and humid weather and temperatures in the 90s. Exactly how hot that day will be depends on a cold front, which will also decide if we see a shower or thunderstorm.

