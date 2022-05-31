ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Killed, Another Injured In ‘Massive Shootout’ In North Philadelphia: Police Sources

By CBS3 Staff
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One man is dead and another was injured in a “massive shootout” on Memorial Day, Philadelphia police say. The shooting took place after 6:30 p.m. at 178h and Oxford Streets, near Temple University, in North Philadelphia.

A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body and was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the police.

A 23-year-old man was shot multiple times in the torso and is currently in extremely critical condition.

Police say nearly 70 shell casings were found at the scene. It appears both men were targeted, according to police.

One person is in custody and investigators are searching for more suspects.

“We’re very fortunate given the amount of rounds fired more people were not struck by gunfire. We’re very relieved for that,” Philadelphia Police Insp. D F Pace said.

Numerous cars and homes were hit. Police recovered four handguns.

One person is in custody but investigators are searching for others who were involved.

It’s been another violent weekend across the city.

Since Friday, there have been 15 homicides.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .

