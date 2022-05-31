Baltimore City Schools Without Air Conditioning Will Release Early Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Schools in Baltimore without air conditioning will release early Tuesday in anticipation of sweltering heat, Baltimore City Public Schools said Monday.

The district currently has 24 schools without air conditioning, including schools with air conditioning under repair, and one school with buildings not owned by the district.

The following schools will release at noon Tuesday:

Baltimore City College

Benjamin Franklin High School at Masonville Cove

City Springs Elementary/Middle School

Collington Square Elementary/Middle School

Cross Country Elementary/Middle School

Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School

Elementary Middle Alternative Program @ PDC

Eutaw-Marshburn Elementary School

Franklin Square Elementary/Middle School

Furley Elementary School

Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School

Johnston Square Elementary School

Montebello Elementary/Middle School @ PDC

National Academy Foundation

New Era Academy

Vanguard Collegiate Middle School

Windsor Hills Elementary/Middle School

Yorkwood Elementary School

The Mount Washington School (lower building)

Westport Academy (under repair)

North Bend Elementary/Middle School (under repair)

Academy for College and Career Exploration (under repair)

Independence School Local I High School (under repair)

Empowerment Academy (not district-owned building)

Tuesday is expected to be hotter and more humid than Monday. The forecast calls for an afternoon high of about 94 degrees, though it will once again feel even hotter due to humidity.

The National Weather Service issued a Code Orange air quality alert for Tuesday in Baltimore and Anne Arundel County, meaning that air pollution concentrations within the regions may become unhealthy for sensitive groups– which include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung disease and the elderly.