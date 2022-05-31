ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore City Schools Without Air Conditioning Will Release Early Tuesday

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QpkaN_0fvDY3uC00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Schools in Baltimore without air conditioning will release early Tuesday in anticipation of sweltering heat, Baltimore City Public Schools said Monday.

The district currently has 24 schools without air conditioning, including schools with air conditioning under repair, and one school with buildings not owned by the district.

The following schools will release at noon Tuesday:

  • Baltimore City College
  • Benjamin Franklin High School at Masonville Cove
  • City Springs Elementary/Middle School
  • Collington Square Elementary/Middle School
  • Cross Country Elementary/Middle School
  • Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School
  • Elementary Middle Alternative Program @ PDC
  • Eutaw-Marshburn Elementary School
  • Franklin Square Elementary/Middle School
  • Furley Elementary School
  • Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School
  • Johnston Square Elementary School
  • Montebello Elementary/Middle School @ PDC
  • National Academy Foundation
  • New Era Academy
  • Vanguard Collegiate Middle School
  • Windsor Hills Elementary/Middle School
  • Yorkwood Elementary School
  • The Mount Washington School (lower building)
  • Westport Academy (under repair)
  • North Bend Elementary/Middle School (under repair)
  • Academy for College and Career Exploration (under repair)
  • Independence School Local I High School (under repair)
  • Empowerment Academy (not district-owned building)

Tuesday is expected to be hotter and more humid than Monday. The forecast calls for an afternoon high of about 94 degrees, though it will once again feel even hotter due to humidity.

The National Weather Service issued a Code Orange air quality alert for Tuesday in Baltimore and Anne Arundel County, meaning that air pollution concentrations within the regions may become unhealthy for sensitive groups– which include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung disease and the elderly.

CBS Baltimore

Johns Hopkins Leaders Address ‘Crisis’ of Mass Shootings in America; 6 Mass Shootings In Baltimore This Year

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There have been at least 20 mass shootings in the two weeks since the massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas according to the non-profit Gun Violence Archive. One of the latest unfolded at a Tulsa, Oklahoma medical center where police said a gunman targeted his doctor after he became upset about back pain following a recent surgery.  Four people were killed in a shooting in Tulsa, OK when police say a gunman targeted a doctor he blamed for his continuing pain following a recent back surgery. The gunman shot and killed the doctor, a receptionist and a...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

E-Scooter Pilot Program Launching In Columbia On Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — E-scooters are coming to Columbia. Up to 200 Spin scooters and several parking corrals will be placed around the town as part of a pilot program to see if the electric vehicles can provide efficient transportation for people without cars and residents in high-density areas. The Downtown Columbia Partnership, Brookfield Properties (owner of The Mall in Columbia), Columbia Association and the Howard Hughes Corporation are partnering on the program. “E-scooters can reduce harmful emissions to our environment and increase access to affordable transit for those moving around our community to get to work, to appointments and for other short trips,”...
COLUMBIA, MD
