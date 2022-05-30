ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

1 Dead, 3 Others Injured in Sunday Night Crash Near Antioch Bridge

eastcountytoday.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe California Highway Patrol responded to a head-on vehicle crash on Highway 160 between the Antioch bridge and Sherman Island Sunday night. As ground resources arrived at the scene it was determined that one of the occupants was deceased and there were at least two young children who were critically injured....

eastcountytoday.net

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Fairfield Firefighters Extract Person From Vehicle After Car Accident

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Fairfield firefighters extracted one person from a vehicle after a car crash on Highway 12. The two-vehicle accident happened Wednesday night around 9 p.m. and left occupants with minor to moderate injuries. One of the vehicles suffered so much damage that the Fairfield Fire Department had to remove the door to extract the driver. Two people were transported to a hospital.
FAIRFIELD, CA
L.A. Weekly

Aaron Price Killed in Traffic Accident on Highway 160 [Sacramento, CA]

Vehicle Crash near Sherman Island Left One Dead, Four Injured. According to authorities, a fatal head-on collision occurred on May 29th, along Highway 160 near Sherman Island. Initial reports state that Price was under the influence of alcohol when he swerved into oncoming traffic, colliding head-on with a second vehicle.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Driver dies in collision with tractor-trailer in San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF/BCN) – A collision between a car and a tractor-trailer killed the driver of the car Tuesday afternoon and hospitalized a passenger, San Leandro police said.Officers responded to a 4:10 p.m. report of a collision between a car and a big-rig truck in the area of Eden Road and Doolittle Drive just east of the Oakland International Airport, according to a news release issued Wednesday night by the San Leandro Police Department.Upon arrival, officers found the driver of the car unresponsive and she died at the scene. A passenger in her car was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.Police said a preliminary investigation indicates that speed was a factor in the collision.The driver of the truck was uninjured and remained at the scene to cooperate with the investigation, police said.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Rio Vista, CA
City
Walnut Creek, CA
City
San Ramon, CA
City
Antioch, CA
Antioch, CA
Accidents
Antioch, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Multiple-Fatality Accident Reported Near Woodland

Single-Vehicle Crash on County Road 14 Causes Fatalities and Injuries. A multiple-fatality accident with numerous casualties was reported near Woodland in a single-vehicle collision on May 26. The collision was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) along County Road 14, which is located between Interstate 505 and Interstate 5 near Zamora, around 2:55 p.m. According to the incident report, it appeared as though a Ford Econoline van drifted off the roadway, rolled multiple times and struck a tree, knocking it down.
WOODLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Muir
CBS Sacramento

North Highlands Jimboy’s Employee Suffers Major Injuries In Collision Involving 2 Vehicles

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — A crash involving two vehicles in North Highlands left a pedestrian with major injuries, authorities said Monday night. The collision happened just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Elkhorn Boulevard and Thomas Drive. Both vehicles were traveling toward each other on Elkhorn, the California Highway Patrol North Sacramento said. The vehicle traveling eastbound made a left turn attempting to get onto Thomas Drive, then collided with the other vehicle. The collision caused the turning vehicle to go up onto the curb and strike the pedestrian, who is an employee at the Jimboy’s Tacos located at that intersection, CHP said. The pedestrian was taken to Mercy San Juan Medical Center. Investigators said traffic cameras at the intersection need to be reviewed as both drivers are blaming each other for the collision. Both drivers suffered minor injuries in the crash.
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Morgan Hill man dies in San Jose traffic crash

A 51-year-old Morgan Hill man died when his vehicle veered off U.S. Highway 101 and struck a tree in San Jose over the weekend, California Highway Patrol officials said Tuesday. The crash was reported at 1:43am May 29 on southbound Highway 101 south of Blossom Hill Road, where the man...
MORGAN HILL, CA
NBC Bay Area

Oakley Police to Give ‘Significant Update' in Alexis Gabe Case

The Oakley Police Department said that they plan to give "a significant update" in the Alexis Gabe case Thursday morning. Police said Wednesday that they have new details in the case and the police chief will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. at Oakley City Hall. Gabe has been...
OAKLEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

East Bay mountain bikers collide, sustain 'major injuries'

MARTINEZ, Calif. - Mountain bikers were rescued Monday after colliding and getting caught in rough terrain, according to CHP and Contra Costa Fire. Shortly before 7:00 p.m. officials received reports of a collision at Briones Park, and when they arrived in the area they heard an injured victim on a trail that was difficult to access.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antioch Bridge#Seat Belt#Coco#Traffic Accident#Children S Hospital#John Muir Medical Center#Veh Tc#Vehs Invd#Vehs 1125#Nb Jno#Sacc
CBS Sacramento

Man Dies After Shooting At North Sacramento Homeless Encampment

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a homeless camp in North Sacramento Thursday morning. Homicide investigation in North Sac near Lampasas and Edgewater Road. Man shot and killed just after 6AM today @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/7dAvueKLjF — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) June 2, 2022 Sacramento police say they originally responded to the area of Lampasas Avenue and Edgewater Road around 6:20 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. Multiple gunshots were heard in the area. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot at least once. Medics soon pronounced that man dead at the scene, police say. Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation and no suspect information has been released at this point. Authorities have not yet released the name of the man killed.
SACRAMENTO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Woman Dies in Pedestrian Accident on Bancroft Avenue [Oakland, CA]

63-Year-Old Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash on Bancroft Avenue. Just after 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 6200 block of Bancroft Avenue after receiving reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. According to preliminary investigations, several vehicles of unknown make or model were traveling eastbound on Bancroft Avenue when they...
OAKLAND, CA
sanbenito.com

Hollister man accused of DUI in crash with major injuries

Two people—one from Hollister and one a Gilroy resident—suffered major injuries in a May 27 collision on Highway 25, according to authorities. One of the drivers was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Police and emergency personnel responded to the scene of the accident about 11:15pm, says a press...
HOLLISTER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
CBS Sacramento

San Ramon Man Dead, 3 Children Hurt In Highway 160 Crash Near Sherman Island

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities say a head-on crash in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta left one person dead and three children – including two young boys – hurt Sunday night. California Highway Patrol says, around 10:20 p.m., two cars were involved in a head-on crash along Highway 160 north of the Antioch Bridge. Witness reported that one of the vehicles, a Mazda, was driving recklessly just before it crossed over into the opposite lane. Officers say the Mazda driver was the person pronounced dead at the scene. Three other people were in the Mazda – a 15-year-old girl and two boys...
SAN RAMON, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Arrested In Deadly Double Shooting In Tracy

TRACY (CBS13) — Two teenagers were arrested in connection to a double shooting in Tracy that left one person dead, police said Thursday. The Tracy Police Department said both suspects, 16 and 17, were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of homicide, attempted homicide, conspiracy, and terrorist threats. At around 1 a.m. Wednesday, police dispatchers were notified of a shooting that happened in the area of Tracy Boulevard and Valpico Road. As officers arrived at the scene, a local hospital reported to police that two gunshot victims — a woman, 20, and a teen, 17 — had arrived at the emergency room. The woman was later pronounced dead while the other person remained in care with serious injuries, police said. Investigators identified the two suspects by the early morning. The 17-year-old tried to flee a surveillance operation but was captured moments later by detectives. The 16-year-old was located and arrested next. Both suspects are Tracy residents.
TRACY, CA
Nationwide Report

Man dead, 4 people, including 3 children hospitalized after a suspected DUI crash near Antioch Bridge (Antioch, CA)

Man dead, 4 people, including 3 children hospitalized after a suspected DUI crash near Antioch Bridge (Antioch, CA)Nationwide Report. A man lost his life and four people, including three children were injured after a suspected DUI crash late Sunday near Antioch Bridge. As per the initial information, the fatal two-car collision was reported at around 10:20 p.m. on State Route 160, just north of the Antioch Bridge [...]
ANTIOCH, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Major Injuries Reported in Head-On Accident in San Joaquin County

The Stockton area California Highway Patrol reported a major injury crash in San Joaquin County on the morning of Friday, May 27, 2022. The incident occurred at East Ranchero Road and East Liberty Road at approximately 11:40 a.m. Details on the Major Injury Crash in San Joaquin County. A preliminary...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy