1 Dead, 3 Others Injured in Sunday Night Crash Near Antioch Bridge

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — A crash involving two vehicles in North Highlands left a pedestrian with major injuries, authorities said Monday night. The collision happened just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Elkhorn Boulevard and Thomas Drive. Both vehicles were traveling toward each other on Elkhorn, the California Highway Patrol North Sacramento said. The vehicle traveling eastbound made a left turn attempting to get onto Thomas Drive, then collided with the other vehicle. The collision caused the turning vehicle to go up onto the curb and strike the pedestrian, who is an employee at the Jimboy’s Tacos located at that intersection, CHP said. The pedestrian was taken to Mercy San Juan Medical Center. Investigators said traffic cameras at the intersection need to be reviewed as both drivers are blaming each other for the collision. Both drivers suffered minor injuries in the crash.

NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO