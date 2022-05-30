Op-Ed: Black GOP candidate Hershel Walker attacked by the Left

What’s the opposite of a coveted endorsement? To some, it’s Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor “Space Laser” Greene tweeting at you to say thank you for your cable-TV monologue. But maybe Bill Maher, who earlier this week received this exact cursed endorsement from Greene, welcomed it. After all, he may identify as a liberal, but he prides himself on just asking questions (a lot of which sound suspiciously like GOP talking points). Last Friday, on his HBO show, Real Time With Bill Maher, he was questioning whether LGBTQ kids really are, you know, LGBTQ: “Yes, part of the rise in LGBT numbers is from people feeling free enough to tell it to a pollster, and that’s all to the good,” he said, “but some of it is—it's trendy."

