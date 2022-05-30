ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Op-Ed: Black GOP candidate Hershel Walker attacked by the Left

By William Haupt III
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Hell's a-broken loose in Georgia and the Devil's dealing the cards. And if you win, you get this shiny fiddle made of gold. But if you lose – aha, ha, the devil gets your soul." – Charlie Daniels. A hundred and fifty years ago, Mississippi's Hiram Revels,...

Comments / 277

Timothy McCaskey
2d ago

Hershel Walker lied about graduating from the University of Georgia and when his campaign was notified about the discrepancy Walker replied that he never made the claim. Then there's those allegations of sexual impropriety by a few women. Walker is like Madison Cawthorn. Most of the mud on him is self-inflicted.

Reply(42)
89
moving along
2d ago

They don’t need to do that. Walker just has to try to express an opinion. He does himself in every time. But then a cockroach could get elected in that state.

Reply(14)
32
Disapointed American
2d ago

Yes, Walker is just a Trump light. Abuses women, (ask ex-wife who took restraining order), sued for not paying bills and Like Trump lies about lots of things including but not limited what he owns .

Reply(2)
34
