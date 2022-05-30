ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power Rankings: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

PGA Tour
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce you’ve rearranged the furniture in your living room, it can be pretty much impossible to know when to stop. The allowance to be creative breeds fresh perspective that inherently doesn’t have an endpoint, even for the disciplined....

Golf Digest

Cameron Smith has earned a spot in pro golf's elite in a way all his own

The hours leading up to Sunday afternoon at the Masters can be stressful if you’re in the final pairing, but Cameron Smith’s only worry was forgetting to take home to Palm Valley, Fla., a six-pack of his favorite Australian beer. It’s a lite lager called XXXX Gold, and a friend from Down Under visiting Augusta, Ga., had brought it over. Smith packed the beers inside a cooler of ice and left it at the front door of his rented house, ensuring he couldn’t leave without seeing them. It was an unusual way to spend the morning before the biggest round of his life, during which he contended but ultimately finished T-3. (Masters winner Scottie Scheffler confessed he had cried with anxiety before the round.) Smith, 28, has no regrets. The Australian is proud that even on the biggest stage, golf doesn’t consume him. “If we’d driven back to Florida and realized, halfway, that we’d forgotten the beers, I wouldn’t have forgiven myself,” he says with a laugh.
GOLF
GolfWRX

The Wedge Guy: Hard 8-iron or easy 7? (The SCor Method)

One of the nuances of this game is you are rarely faced with an approach shot that is “textbook” to your standard yardage with any iron. Almost all of your approach shots will fall somewhere “in-between” clubs, due to yardage, wind, elevation, or other factors. In order to play your best golf, you have to be able to dial in those distances that fall in between your textbook yardages.
GOLF
theScore

The Memorial Tournament betting: Who will be golden at Jack's Place?

Jon Rahm was in the process of running away with a second straight Memorial Tournament last year until he was derailed by a positive COVID test. He pulled out of the event on the 18th hole after the third round before what would have been a comfortable Sunday cruise around Jack's Place - a term you can bet the over on hearing this week.
GOLF
Sports
Golf.com

RoboTest: How much do range balls and premium balls differ?

If you’re like a large swath of the golfing population, yellow golf balls are a common sight during practice (or warmup) sessions on the range. The bright color makes the ball easy to spot, which is a good thing for the guy who’s tasked with picking the range.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Golf Ball Hot List 2022

As much as it might feel like it, the search for the best golf ball for you is not quite like Tinder or Bumble or even Hinge. Yes, there are dozens of options to sift through—for our Hot List this year, we tested 89 balls to narrow our selections to the 26 winners and 40 models that earned our highest recommendations. Like any number of dating apps, you can plug in some of your characteristics or desired attributes and get an online “match.” However, as with the search for a soul mate, finding the perfect ball is very much a personal choice based on direct experience.
GOLF
BBC

The 150th Open Championship: Young Tom Morris, Old Tom Morris and how it all began

Young Tom Morris was just 13 years old when he first beat his dad. This was no ordinary victory though. Old Tom Morris was the reigning Open champion. The Scot would go on to become the youngest Open champion, winning the 1868 title at the age of 17, and also the next three to set records that are yet to be bettered some 150 years later. However, his life ended in tragic circumstances at the age of 24, dying of what many say was a broken heart.
GOLF
Golf.com

The Etiquetteist: 9 golf-cart driving rules that every golfer should follow

In the Etiquetteist’s opinion, the best golf book of all time is not the story of a sweet-swinging Scottish mystic, or an up-from-nothing caddie, or a fabled fourball at Cypress Point. It’s “Leslie Nielsen’s Stupid Little Golf Book”, a collection of absurdist tips and insights co-authored by the late,...

