Read the latest Gambit: Hot ideas for keeping it cool this summer

By JAKE CLAPP
NOLA.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've still got a couple of weeks until the official start of summer, but the weather is heating up in New Orleans and most of us are already dipping into the pool, cranking up the A/C and looking for the coldest snowballs we can find. Although the season is...

Five New Orleans’ Spots to Get a Sweet Treat on National Donut Day - June 3

A long time ago, in a far-off land, a homely baker dusted some flour on their countertop and whipped up an ingenious idea for a tasty treat: deep fried dough, rolled around in a bowl of powdered sugar, cinnamon sugar, sweet, runny glaze, or whatever else you might like. Over the years, this simple recipe has been passed from baker to baker and continent to continent, with each culture and country taking on their own version of what we now call donuts. Today, these hole-in-the-center, sweet treats have become enough of a staple to necessitate a National Donut Day on June 3, and here, in New Orleans, we're always ready to celebrate. While our city is typically known for the donut's powdery, pillowy cousin, the beignet, Where Y'at has never failed to share the Crescent City's best purely donut joints. Thankfully, this year isn't any different. Here are our top five picks for where to get the classic doughy treat for this National Donut Day.
Oak Street Po-Boy Fest set to return this fall

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - After a two-year absence, the Oak Street Po-Boy Festival, the popular event celebrating New Orleans’ beloved sandwich, is set to return this fall. The Oak Street Merchants, Residents and Property Owners, the group that organizes the annual event, announced the 14th annual festival will...
Gambit Member Event: The Making of a Cookbook

Have you ever wondered what goes into creating, writing, and publishing a cookbook?. Join Gambit on June 8 at 6:00 pm for The Making of a Cookbook: a discussion, wine-tasting, and cookbook swap with special guests from One Book One New Orleans (OBONO) and the Southern Food and Beverage Museum.
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans June 3-5

A busy week of books, blooms, benefits, balls and more are on tap for the Crescent City. There's even a chance to run over the Crescent City Connection and hear from a Churchill (descendant). The LPO Volunteers' SYMPHONY BOOK SALE returns Friday to UNO's Lakefront Arena. For three days, thousands...
R&O’s: The Power of the Po’boy

When longtime locals discuss contenders for “best all-around po’boy shop in all of New Orleans,” R&O’s is usually an integral part of the conversation. Fans of the stalwart seafood house located a literal stone’s throw from Lake Pontchartrain will wax poetic about a wide variety of the menu’s delectable standouts – Italian salads studded with tangy chopped giardiniera, oversized stuffed artichokes, seasonal boiled seafoods – before they even start talking po’boys.
Home and garden calendar June 4-7 in the New Orleans area

Billed as the largest orchid show in the Deep South, the New Orleans Orchid Society holds its annual show and sale at Lakeside Shopping Center in Metairie through Sunday. In addition to the competition aspect, there will be a dozen vendors from across the Gulf Coast with plants and supplies.
Four Fun Things to Do in New Orleans This 6/3 Weekend

First, take a splash with Disney's The Little Mermaid Jr. at Slidell's Cutting Edge theater! We all know the beloved "tail" of Ariel, a spunky mermaid princess who longs for a taste of the human world - with human legs to match. Watch as our fiery heroine and her aquatic friends move out from "under the sea" and learn to navigate the strange world above, all on the centerstage, with showings from June 2 until June 12. Purchase your tickets soon! 767 Robert Blvd.,
Orleans Parish property transfers for May 23-27, 2022; see list and other sales

Commerce St. 700: $310,000, Jessica A. Shields Burkeen to Shayna Robin Marie Skal. Julia St. 1001: donation, no value stated, Maria Cusimano Palmisano to Mia Margaret Palmisano and Mia Palmisano. Julia St. 1001: $740,000, Jane Marie Kovic Ellis to Ccvs LLC. Julia St. 333: $412,500, Claudia A. Dubret and Cynthia...
Most New Orleans outdoor public pools will stay closed this summer; city cites lifeguard shortage

The sounds of splashing water and laughing children won’t be heard this summer in many of the city-run swimming pools across New Orleans. The New Orleans Recreation Development Commission says that due to an inability to hire enough lifeguards, it will open only five of its seasonal outdoor pools on Monday. If the city can hire more help, three more may open later in the summer.
The Best NOLA Shrimp and Grits Spots According to a Local

Everyone knows Southerners love grits. Is a breakfast without grits even breakfast? We put grits with nearly everything or serve them all on their own. In the Lowcountry marshes of the Southern Coast, shrimp and grits have always been a beloved breakfast. However, It wasn't until 1985 when Chef Bill Neal, a self-taught cook in North Carolina, had his shrimp and grits recipe recognized in the New York Times that the dish gained national fame and ultimately made its way down to New Orleans.
Gambit's Summer Guide 2022

Even if it’s not supposed to officially start for a few more weeks, summer has arrived in New Orleans, and it is promising to be a hot one. After two years of pandemic, lockdowns and limited live music, the city — for better or worse — is once again in full swing, so there’s no shortage of things to do this summer.
Orchid and bromeliad shows coming up, and other metro area community news

Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. ORCHID SHOW: The New Orleans Orchid Society will hold its annual show and sale June 3-5 at Lakeside Shopping Center, Metairie. Show hours will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from noon to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. For information, visit neworleansorchidsociety.org.
Happy Birthday! St. James Parish man turns 100

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. — A St. James Parish man is celebrating his centennial. Edwin Octave Jr. turns 100 years old today. Edwin “DoLou” Octave Jr. is the father of 15 children, 53 grandchildren, 124 great-grandchildren and 48 great-great-grandchildren. Loved ones say he is the rock of his family and a staple in the community.
Perfect attendance earns a car for New Orleans senior, an Arabic festival and other schools news

PERFECT ATTENDANCE: NOLA Public Schools, with help from Premier Automotive Group, has awarded a new car to Kachand Jenkins, a graduate of Livingston Collegiate Academy High School with perfect attendance. To date, more than 750 students have participated in this annual competition. Jenkins plans to pursue a degree in biology from Prairie View A&M University.
