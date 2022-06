The Toronto Raptors are just three years removed from an NBA title, but one player from that championship team may be fed up with the status quo. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported Tuesday that word has circulated among rival front offices that Raptors forward OG Anunoby grew unhappy with his role at times this year. While Fischer says Anunoby has not expressed any discontent to Toronto directly, Anunoby’s name remains present in trade chatter.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO