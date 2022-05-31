ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Utica, IL

Utica fire at Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock contained, officials say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

Utica fire officials said firefighters are battling a massive blaze encompassing multiple buildings at Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock.

The Utica Fire Department said they received a call about a porch fire at about 5:20 p.m.

The fire quickly spread to multiple buildings, and by 8:15 p.m. fire officials said 20 private villas and cabins were involved in the blaze. The fire is contained to the cabin and villa section of the resort, not the actual hotel and water park.

The fire department said the fire was contained as of 9:10 p.m. No injuries have been reported.

At least 20 fire departments responded to the scene to help, Utica officials said.

Grand Bear Resort covers a large amount of space and is comprised of multiple structures, including a 24,000 square foot indoor water park, grand lodge, villas and cabins for people to stay in, and bars and restaurants.

An official from the company that owns the resort said the cabins impacted by the fire are not owned or managed by the resort, but instead are privately owned.

The entire resort, including the hotel, has been evacuated due to the fire, the official said.

The fire was large enough that smoke from it was visible on ABC's Doppler7Max weather radar.

The smoke from a massive fire at Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock is visible on our ABC7 Doppler Max radar, as firefighters battle the blaze.

What caused the fire was not immediately known. An update is expected Tuesday morning.

WSPY NEWS

Couple who lost home in Grand Bear fire to move on

A couple who lost their home in a massive fire at the Grand Bear Lodge in Utica on Monday say they will try to move forward. No one was hurt in the wind driven fire that destroyed seven cabins and over twenty individual units, but Sheila and Mark Brombosz's home was reduced to ashes.
ABC 7 Chicago

