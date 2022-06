Texans have tons of options and ways to keep themselves cool this summer. Just north of Houston there is a record-breaking lagoon nestled on 12-acres of tropical fun. Lagoonfest Texas is the largest lagoon in Texas and it is officially open for the third season. Back in 2020 Lagoonfest opened its doors and had a massive response. Over 8,000 visitors sunk their toes in the sand last year, and this year looks just as promising. Beware: If you are not a fan of the water, just exit now.

