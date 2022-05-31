ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Boris Johnson faces mounting hostility from Tory MPs as no-confidence letters pile up

By Amy Gibbons
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kOftz_0fvBoh0b00

Boris Johnson is facing increasing hostility from his own MPs , with Tory whips said to be discussing how to fight back if rebels trigger an all-important confidence vote.

A steady stream of Tories have backed a ballot to decide the Prime Minister’s future, or called for Mr Johnson to step down, with three new names surfacing on Monday and a fourth MP resubmitting a letter of no confidence he previously withdrew in light of the Ukraine crisis.

Conservative whips are now reportedly in talks about how to respond if the letter tally reaches 54, which would force 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady to call a vote.

All Tory MPs will be contacted at once if the threshold is reached, according to one whip, the Telegraph said, as part of a move to save the PM’s job.

Conservative Andrew Bridgen emailed his North West Leicestershire constituents on Monday to say he has resubmitted his letter of no confidence in Mr Johnson following “further revelations over the past week”, which saw the publication of the long-awaited Sue Gray partygate report.

He originally submitted a letter in January 2022 but withdrew it in March, arguing it was not appropriate to hold a confidence vote amid the fighting in Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xlBYo_0fvBoh0b00

Earlier, former attorney general Jeremy Wright said events in Downing Street had caused “real and lasting damage” to the Government’s authority and that he had concluded “with regret” that Mr Johnson should go.

A spokesman for Carshalton and Wallington MP Elliot Colburn, who was elected in 2019, confirmed he had submitted a letter of no confidence in the Prime Minister.

And a fourth Tory MP, Nickie Aiken, suggested Mr Johnson should submit himself to a confidence vote to end the “speculation” over his future.

Meanwhile, Tory chairman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, Tom Tugendhat, reportedly said he had made his position on the matter “clear to those who need to hear it”.

The backbench MP, who previously said he was open to running for the Tory leadership, was quoted as criticising Mr Johnson, but did not appear to call for him to resign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k3XcB_0fvBoh0b00

According to Sky News’ Tom Larkin, he said: “The PM put the governance of the UK at risk to a single, severe Covid outbreak. That is to say nothing of the lack of respect it showed for the British people or the Queen.

“I have made my position clear to those who need to hear it.”

In his email to constituents, Mr Bridgen said: “I did believe that during the initial stages of the Russia/Ukraine war that it would be wrong to have a leadership contest.

“There have, however, been further revelations over the past week and there is obviously and rightly still a lot of anger about the culture in No 10 during the lockdown period.

“I and colleagues have put in a letter of no confidence over the past few days and it may well be the numbers are close to triggering a vote of no confidence.

“This would give the parliamentary party the opportunity to register whether they believe Boris Johnson is the person to continue leading the party or not.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RE1qx_0fvBoh0b00

It comes as No 10 is under renewed pressure to say if Mr Johnson’s wife hosted a second lockdown party in the Downing Street flat on the day of the Prime Minister’s 56th birthday.

Earlier in the day on June 19 2020, Mr Johnson was present at an impromptu gathering in the Cabinet Room, which led to him being fined by the Metropolitan Police along with his wife and Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

The Government had already been facing questions over another event in the flat later in the year, on November 13, when Mrs Johnson reportedly held the so-called “Abba party” to celebrate the departure of Dominic Cummings in the fallout from a bitter No 10 power struggle.

In her report, Ms Gray said she had only gathered “limited” evidence on the event when she had to stop due to the police investigation, and that she did not consider it “appropriate or proportionate” to resume after officers concluded their inquiry.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Johnson to focus on NHS as he seeks to shake off ‘partygate’ scandal

Boris Johnson will seek to focus on efforts to tackle the NHS backlog built up during the pandemic as he looks to draw a line under the damaging row over lockdown parties in Downing Street.The Department of Health and Social Care signalled ministers will be making series of announcements in the coming week on the progress that the £12 billion-a-year catch-up programme is making.The Government is also expected to publish a review into health and care leadership by General Sir Gordon Messenger, a former vice-chief of the defence staff, aimed at ensuring the cash injection is spent efficiently.However, with some...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Poll predicts heavy Tory by-election loss amid reports Johnson faces leadership test

The Conservatives are in for a crushing defeat in the Wakefield by-election according to new polling, as reports suggest Boris Johnson could face a vote on his future. The prime minister secured his majority of 80 seats at the 2019 general election off the back of scalps in the so-called red wall – traditional Labour-supporting areas in the north of England, the Midlands and Wales.But with Wakefield scheduled to go to the polls on 23 June to elect a new MP after former Tory incumbent Imran Ahmad Khan was found guilty of sexual assault, fresh polling is likely to make...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

PM faces prospect of no-confidence vote as poll signals Tory Wakefield defeat

Boris Johnson could reportedly face a crunch vote on his premiership as new polling predicted the Conservatives risk being pummelled in a key electoral contest.A survey of voters in Wakefield, who will go to the polls on June 23 to elect a new MP, has suggested the Tories could lose the by-election by as much as 20 points in an indication the revelations about Downing Street lockdown-busting gatherings have hit the party’s popularity in a battleground seat.The Prime Minister secured his landslide 2019 majority off the back of scalps in the so-called Red Wall, with traditional Labour-supporting areas in the...
WORLD
The Independent

Labour targets beleaguered Johnson for ditching flagship ‘levelling up’ plans

Labour is making a bid to snatch leadership on “levelling up” from Boris Johnson, accusing the beleaguered prime minister of ditching flagship promises to revive disadvantaged “Red Wall” communities which he made in the 2019 election campaign. Shadow levelling up secretary Lisa Nandy told The Independent that a weak and “easily distracted” prime minister had used the slogan to win Tories a foothold in former Labour areas in the Midlands and north, only to backslide on his pledges in power in the face of opposition from his own side.She revealed that Labour will table amendments to the government’s Levelling Up...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Andrew Bridgen
Person
Jeremy Wright
Person
Elliot Colburn
Person
Nickie Aiken
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Tom Tugendhat
Person
Tom Larkin
The Independent

Voices: As an American, I think Queen Elizabeth II should apologize for racism at her Platinum Jubilee

Meghan Markle is a role model and beacon of hope for many Black Americans. Her story resonated with me strongly — my mother is biracial, and Markle’s words about the racism she experienced felt sadly familiar. Watching the right-wing British media attack Markle, and then watching how the royal family stayed silent in the face of it, was a painful experience.Now, on her Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II has a chance to change things — by making a formal apology to the descendants of those exploited by Britain’s imperialist past.As the longest-standing monarch in British history, the queen commands the...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Hillary Clinton says Putin has ‘almost messianic belief in himself and what he was destined to be’

Russia’s president Vladimir Putin has an “almost messianic belief in himself and what he was destined to be”, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton has said.She was in conversation with civil liberties advocate Helena Kennedy at the Hay Festival of Literature and Arts in Wales when the former first lady shared her brief experience of working alongside Mr Putin during her tenure as the US secretary of state.Ms Clinton said she saw him harbouring the “goal of restoring imperial Russia” while working with him between 2009 and 2014, when he was prime minister of Russia. It prompted her to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Starmer says he is ‘not surprised’ to see Prime Minister booed at Platinum Jubilee event

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he was “not surprised” that Boris Johnson was booed by crowds who gathered outside St Paul’s Cathedral to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on Friday.Starmer said that the crowd’s reaction to the prime minister’s appearance reflected how “fed up” voters are with the Conservative government, especially in relation to the cost of living crisis.“They are fed up with the government. But the vast majority were there to say thank you to the Queen and in a sense reflect on what she has given to our country, which is absolutely phenomenal,” he added.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
POLITICS
The Independent

What the papers say – June 5

The Platinum Jubilee celebrations for the Queen again dominate the front pages.The Sunday Telegraph, The Sunday Times and The Mail On Sunday splash with a surprise comedy sketch the Queen appeared in alongside Paddington Bear. The latter paper quips: “Ma’am-Alade Your Majesty?” while the Times calls Saturday evening’s festivities “the party of a lifetime for ‘world’s grandmother'”.Sunday TELEGRAPH: “Queen’s teatime treat for the nation” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/fW6t8yfSlm— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) June 4, 2022Sunday TIMES: “Party of a lifetime for the ‘world’s grandmother’ “. #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/WRbopMUuwB— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) June 4, 2022MAIL On Sunday: “Ma’am-Alade Your Majesty?” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/paJkfx52XK— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews)...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Tories#Uk#1922 Committee#Telegraph
The Independent

Jubilee concert: Lee Mack makes ad-libbed Boris Johnson Partygate joke in front of prime minister

Lee Mack made a joke at the expense of Boris Johnson – in front of the prime minister himself – during the Queen’s platinum jubilee concert.The comedian graced the stage after Queen + Adam Lambert finished their opening performance.“We are here right outside the gates of Buckingham Palace for the party of a lifetime,” he said, adding: “I’ll tell you what – finally we can say the words ‘party’ and ‘gate’ and it’s a positive.”The comment, which poked fun at the many controversies to have rocked Johnson’s party in recent months, drew applause from the crowd – which included Johnson.“That...
WORLD
The Independent

Albania elects top general as the country’s new president

Albania’s parliament on Saturday elected a top military official as the country’s new president after no candidates were nominated in three rounds of voting.Gen.-Maj. Bajram Begaj won the post after the 140-seat Parliament voted 78 in favor, four against and one abstained.The governing left-wing Socialist Party nominated and voted for Begaj, 55, after failing to reach a compromise with the opposition on a candidate to replace President Ilir Meta, and no independent candidate was nominated. Most of the opposition boycotted the voting.Begaj is post-communist Albania’s eighth president and the third from the military ranks. The five-year presidency has a...
WORLD
The Independent

Report: Merkel slams war in Ukraine, hints at next role

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has slammed Russia's attack on Ukraine and suggested a possible return to the limelight in her first semi-public comments since leaving office, the country's dpa news agency reported Thursday.Speaking at a trade union event late Wednesday, Merkel reportedly said she felt the need to address the war in Ukraine despite not wanting to provide any commentary from the sidelines, having stepped down as chancellor last December.Dpa quoted the former long-time leader saying she supported “all efforts by the German government as well as the European Union, the United States, our partners in the G-7,...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Lead us out of this mess,’ UN chief demands of world leaders at environment summit in Stockholm

The secretary general of the United Nations has demanded that world leaders “lead us out of this mess” at the launch of an environment summit in Sweden. Stockholm +50 got underway on Thursday, half a century after the first UN Conference on the Human Environment. Thousands of people gathered in the Swedish city at a critical juncture, with the world facing the triple threat of a climate crisis, massive biodiversity loss and rampant pollution. The inaugural 1972 event was the beginning of the UN’s push for global environmental action and eventually led to the formation of the UN...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

The Independent

680K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy