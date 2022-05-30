Rams Final Piece to Offseason Puzzle?

The NFL Draft is done and most of the big-name free agents have found their homes for next season. But not all. There is still a lot of work to be done for each team before the Sept. 8 kick-off of the 2022 NFL season. NFL.com recently identified the...
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed concern over ex-Cowboys running back Marion Barber as recently as last year. Barber played for the Cowboys from 2005-2010. He was found dead on Wednesday. The cause of death for the 38-year-old was unknown. Barber had been in legal trouble recently, and...
The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
The Green Bay Packers are a possible destination for many big name wide receivers given the right circumstance. After the departures of Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and E.Q. St. Brown, brining in a true number one wide receiver can’t be ruled out. The Packers drafted three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft in response to this off-season. Rookie wide receivers rarely contribute in meaningful ways however.
The football world is mourning the death of former NFL running Marion Barber after the news broke of his passing on Wednesday at 38-years old. During his NFL career, Barber famously played for the Dallas Cowboys for six seasons, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2007 after rushing for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns as the team’s second back.
The Green Bay Packers have a great young core of wide receivers. Their 2022 Draft Class includes wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. Both of these young players are expected to contribute almost immediately. However, without Davante Adams, the Packers’ current group of wide receivers have a combined two seasons in which they have a 1,000-yard season. That lone season belongs to Randall Cobb, who accomplished the feat in 2014. Allen Lazard set a career-high with 513 receiving yards last season. Sammy Watkins accomplished it in 2015. In other words, the Packers have a lot of unproven talent on their roster. If they want to add a potential number one wide receiver, former Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay could be an intriguing target.
Speaking on NFL Total Access, former NFL signal-caller David Carr (brother of current Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr) shared insight on Antonio Brown. Raider Nation tends to cherish and appreciate the contributions of Raider players, past and present. That stems from an undying loyalty to their team. However, there are a few exceptions, chief among them Randy Moss and another polarizing wide receiver in Brown. The former Pittsburgh Steeler joined the Silver and Black with high hopes for his future success. Instead, his short time with the Raiders was disappointing and controversial. He was eventually let go before he even played a single snap for Jon Gruden.
Back in early March new Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith admitted that he wanted the situation regarding star quarterback Deshaun Watson to "speed up a little bit." Watson didn't play during the 2021 NFL campaign following an offseason trade request while he was facing 22 lawsuits alleging acts of sexual misconduct and has since been dealt to the Cleveland Browns. Smith has repeatedly let it be known he's all-in on 2021 third-round draft pick Davis Mills serving as his starter for this fall.
And on the fourth day of Organized Team Activities, disaster struck the Denver Broncos offense. It took but a single play — the opening play. Quarterback Russell Wilson floated a ball into the waiting arms of cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who returned the interception for a would-be touchdown. The turnover was met with utter jubilation from Surtain and his defensive mates.
Jay Ajayi was once considered one of the best young running backs in football, but his career fizzled out after he tore his ACL in 2018. The former Miami Dolphins star has been trying for years to collect an insurance policy related to the injury, and he finally succeeded. Ajayi’s...
The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't turning their back on Benny Snell Jr. Maybe it doesn't make a ton of sense to why it's been four years and this team still hasn't found a new backup, but there's logic to the idea of Snell sticking around. You can't expect a 200-yard game...
The Green Bay Packers have started their voluntary OTA’s, as all other NFL teams have done. There are many players who are present at these workouts, but some notable names are missing. As everyone knew would be the case, Aaron Rodgers will not be showing up to any voluntary team activities. That decision was addressed by quarterbacks coach Tom Clements earlier this offseason. However, one new name is missing: Sammy Watkins.
The Packers and Cardinals have both had off-seasons to remember in 2022. Both teams still expect to compete for a top playoff spot in their own right. Consequently, This Packers trade would give the Cardinals and immediate contributor, while Green Bay would get a weapon for a playoff push. Going into the 2022 season the Green Bay Packers still are’t too sure who their number one wide receiver will be. Receivers Allen Lazard, Christian Watson, Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers, and Romeo Doubs figure to be the top five.
The Houston Rockets are getting closer and closer to having to make a major decision in the 2022 NBA Draft. Sitting with the No. 3 overall pick, in what some consider a 'three-player draft', the Rockets have been largely connected with one player in particular, Duke's Paolo Banchero. And in...
When the teams meet on Dec. 11, more than 2,600 days — seven calendar years — will have elapsed since the Denver Broncos defeated the Kansas City Chiefs. And, if Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb gets his way, not a second longer. “It’s a revenge tour all year long,"...
- Former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is currently facing 23 civil lawsuits after a new case was opened earlier this week. Now, the plot has thickened to involve a witness who could have evidence indicating Watson attempted to pay to keep his massage arrangements discreet. According to USA Today,...
The Green Bay Packers had quite the task ahead of them after the Davante Adams trade. Not only that, but they lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown to free agency. To help makeup for the offense they lost, the Packers used three of their 11 draft picks on wide receivers. While Christian Watson, who was drafted in the second round is getting the most hype, fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs is the one turning heads during OTA’s.
It was an uncharacteristic rough season for John Harbaugh’s team but the Baltimore Ravens seem very determined to put 2021 behind them. Entering 2021, only four NFL teams had reached the playoffs each of the previous three seasons. That would be the Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks and John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens When it was all said and done, only Kansas City returned to the postseason.
OTA’s are finally upon us. The NovaCare Complex will open its doors to a shorter than usual OTA period for the Philadelphia Eagles, but that doesn’t mean it lacks importance. There are so many narratives to keep an eye on this offseason, but there are players beneath the surface who will be fighting for a roster spot this summer. Here are five players who need to start the workouts with a bang.
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed Tuesday that second-year outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper will miss the remainder of the offseason program after undergoing finger surgery. “He had a little surgery there and he’ll be back for training camp," Hackett said following Day 4 of Organized Team Activities. Cooper...
The Green Bay Packers have a few question marks at wide receiver as they enter 2022. Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Equanimeous St. Brown are gone. Sammy Watkins, who has a long injury history and is not at voluntary OTA’s, was signed as a free agent. Green Bay also used three of their 11 draft picks on wide receivers. In other words, there is a great deal of unproven talent in their wide receiver room. This, of course, includes last year’s third round draft pick, Amari Rodgers. Due to these questions, the Packers have long been connected to free agent wide receiver Julio Jones. Recently, PFF made a prediction of what Jones’ salary will look like.
