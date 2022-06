Former NFL player and Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III has died at the age of 38, his team announced on Wednesday.“Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion’s family and friends during this difficult time,” the Cowboys said in their statement.Barber was found dead by police in Frisco, Texas after they carried out a welfare check at an apartment.“Frisco Police responded to a welfare concern at an apartment believed...

FRISCO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO