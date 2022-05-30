5 Times Remy Ma Gave Us Style Goals

Happy birthday to the style icon that is Remy Ma! Today, the rapper turns 42 years old and we’re celebrating her style and grace all day long. The rapper, whose real name is Reminisce Mackie, first graced us with her presence in the early 2000s and has been a force to...
On Monday, May 30th, "Conceited" rapper Remy Ma celebrated her 42nd birthday, and her husband Papoose made a point to deliver some extra special love to the New York native on his Instagram feed. "Debates about who the baddest! I don't even participate," he captioned his first upload, which shows his wife posing on the piano in a beautiful orange outfit and some strappy heels.
JEOPARDY! host Mayim Bialik was forced to pay back a new player Monday after admitting to a huge on-air blunder. Rideshare driver Ryan Long cruised to his 12th straight win amid the game-halting moment. Mayim, 46, is hosting Jeopardy! for the fourth week in a row, returning after alum Ken...
Yo Gotti's been seeing a lot of success, and he's not afraid to show it. Earlier this month, the rapper/record executive bought Lehla Samia a pink Lamborghini. He then brought back his annual "Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash," which was a predictably star-studded affair. And his birthday celebration didn't end there- he also dropped $1.2 million on 2 Rolls Royces as a gift to himself.
This year is shaping up as a period where people feel comfortable accosting women verbally; however, their husbands are not standing idly by while random people disparage their significant others. Case in point, on May 26, rapper-turned-podcaster Joe Budden endorsed a tweet by Twitter user @heyjasmine, who remarked that an uncredited singer Jermaine Paul outshined Alicia Keys on her 2004 “Diary” track, according to XXL.
The beef between The Game and 50 Cent never seems to end. The Game recently told 50 that his "career died with them tank tops," and then said that the legendary rapper "can't rap." The mutual vendettas have gone on since the mid-aughts, and now Tony Yayo is shedding some light on where it really began.
Click here to read the full article. Yo Gotti has a new opportunity to join his team. However, aspiring rappers should hold onto their mixtapes.
The CMG boss teased his need to hire a personal driver after gifting himself two brand new Rolls Royce vehicles in celebration of his 41st birthday which falls on Thursday (May 19). The two “twin” luxury cars continue the baller tradition established by the Memphis native, who has pledged to spend over a million dollars per year to treat himself to lavish and luxurious birthday gifts.More from VIBE.comJay-Z, Yo Gotti Lawsuit Results In DOJ Finding Unconstitutional...
A few days ago marked the 50th birthday of Brooklyn's finest, Biggie Smalls. The city of New York has made plans to honor the late rapper and his contributions to hip-hop during his short lifetime. However, a few of Biggie's closest associates in the hip-hop community also gathered together to celebrate Biggie's life.
Lil’ Kim stunned us on Instagram again with photos showcasing her night at the club. The Brooklyn-born rapper has been killing it on Instagram with her Fendi and Savage X Fenty moments from earlier this year. Following the conclusion of the Lovers & Friends music festival in Las Vegas,...
Click here to read the full article. Ahead of the release of The Game’s new album, Drillmatic, his long-anticipated followup to 2019’s Born 2 Rap, the Compton-bred rapper asserts himself to be “the best rapper alive.”
On Wednesday (May 18), he took to Instagram to reflect on the current state of Hip-Hop and also declared his forthcoming LP to be the “best album of 2022” while showing love to Pusha T, Kendrick Lamar, Denzel Curry, Vince Staples, and more.More from VIBE.comKendrick Lamar Earns 4th No. 1 Debut With 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers'Dreezy Introduces New Alter Ego On 'HITGIRL': "It's A Different Side...
Snoop Dogg has opened up about seeing Tupac during his last moments in a new interview. Speaking during a recent appearance on Impaulsive, which you can watch below, Snoop recalled visiting Tupac in the hospital soon after the incident in which he was shot along with Suge Knight in 1996.
Snoop Dogg has cancelled his upcoming Australian tour. The American rapper, 50, was scheduled to perform shows in Perth, Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane in October. Snoop made the announcement with 'regrets' on his Instagram page on Sunday, but made sure to clarify that his shows in the U.S. are still on.
Snoop Dogg and Tupac were two of the best rappers in the 1990s. Both signed to Suge Knight's Death Row Records, the two were very prominent, especially in the west coast hip-hop scene. Although the two boast varying rap styles, the two still found friendship among themselves. The duo, despite...
As one of the greatest rappers of all time, Snoop Dogg’s words carry weight — especially on his native West Coast. During a recent appearance on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, Tha Doggfather spoke highly of the current crop of artists reppin’ California and beyond, reserving special praise for one MC in particular.
The Game continues to insist that he’s a better rapper than Eminem. During his interview with All the Smoke podcast, which premiered Friday (May 27) on YouTube, The Game told co-hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson that although Eminem is an outstanding lyricist, he could still beat him in a rap battle. “When I say that I want to rap battle with Eminem, or Eminem is not the greatest rapper, or I’m better than him...I’m supposed to think that I’m better than every single rapper,” the Compton, Calif. rapper explained at the 58-minute mark.
Click here to read the full article. Hip-Hop heads are just days away from the premiere of A&E’s new docuseries, Origins of Hip-Hop. The highly-anticipated series will allow eight prominent rappers to detail personal and professional life-altering moments, obstacles, and lessons, accompanied by archival footage—as told by themselves and their inner circles.
Among the featured stars is Eve, the former First Lady of Ruff Ryders, talk show host, and star of ABC’s Queens. In this exclusive snippet shared with VIBE, the Let There Be Eve rapper explains her first encounter with Ruff Ryders and how she wound up battling the entire crew including the...
Atlanta, GA – Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Fat Joe, Slim Thug and DJ Scratch were just a few of the 80,000+ people who joined the Verzuz Instagram Live on Thursday night (May 26) to watch UGK take on 8Ball & MJG. The two Hip Hop heavyweights didn’t disappoint. From...
Look back at some of the head-turning looks from Mary J. Blige, Lil’ Kim, Regina Hall, Queen Latifah and Normani, whose styles have been known to shut down the BET Awards red carpet. Select the types of notification you would like to receive from us. Please note, you must...
Denzel Curry's consistency has been put on display time and time again. The release of Melt My Eyez See Your Future affirmed that. The rapper unveiled his fifth studio album in March with appearances from T-Pain, 6lack, Rico Nasty, and more. However, he's now revving up for the official deluxe release of the project with a remix of "Walkin."
