TN Awards: Meet The Nominees For Dopest Male Traveler

A little while ago, a couple of friends came over to my house with about three cooler bags’ worth of options for both drinking and snacking. Only four of us would be there, but one of these friends suffers from the condition of being too generous and occasionally indecisive. So he thought he’d just bring a bunch of stuff — including several brands of canned hard seltzer, a lemon meringue pie, and a bag of garlic pretzels, if I’m remembering correctly — and see how things shook out. As is customary, there was also a container of hummus — but also another container of crazy feta, a spicy jalapeno feta dip made by Cava. As we unpacked the bags, I remember thinking, hey, this is a cool move. What if we just ate several dips for dinner? Why don’t people bring more dips to my house?

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO